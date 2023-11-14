Vivek Ramaswamy Humiliates Chris Cuomo, Who Admits He Covered For His Brother

Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on former CNN host Chris Cuomo's show, which erupted into a heated exchange between the host and Ramaswamy over the drama between the presidential candidate and his competition, Nikki Haley. This led to Ramaswamy taking jabs at Cuomo, humiliating the host on his own show about covering up his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations.

One of the few interesting parts of last week’s Republican presidential debate was an interchange between Ramaswamy and Haley. Haley opened a line of attack on Ramaswamy for using the Chinese communist spy app TikTok while calling for it to be banned.

Ramaswamy responded that the youth are all on it, and in the meantime, the tool should be used to reach young voters. He also pointed out that Haley’s daughter used the app, saying, “In the last debate, she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok. Well, her daughter was actually using the app for a long time, so you might want to take care of your family first before preaching to anybody else.”

The exchange resulted in Haley calling Ramaswamy “scum” for mentioning her family member, though her visible anger only highlights Ramaswamy’s point that Haley can’t even manage her own family. How is she supposed to be trusted to run a country?

Chris Cuomo looked ready to froth at the mouth to cover the drama between the Republicans, and at one point in the interview, he asked Ramaswamy, “Why do you keep going at Nikki Haley?”

Chris Cuomo lied about Covid and Hunter Biden. Vivek hasn't forgotten:



"You're part of the mainstream media despite you pretending that you're not. Look the audience in the eye and tell them how you covered for your brother. You play the same games." pic.twitter.com/naxQ3phbsv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 14, 2023

Cuomo's question was ridiculous, as Ramaswamy has consistently been in a statistical tie in presidential polls with Haley, with her in third place and Ramaswamy close behind in fourth. Taking her out of the third spot for contention is what he’s trying to do in his ascension as a serious contender in the race.

“Chris, I don’t know what you’ve been smokin’, man,” Ramaswamy replied as he moved in for the rhetorical kill shot on the talk show host. “You and the rest of the mainstream media, it’s laughable. Nikki Haley’s been going at me the whole campaign.”

He further digs into Haley, accusing her of being a puppet put up by the establishment, a sentiment many Republican voters agree with, as Haley has often attacked President Trump in her rise to prominence. She is also known to be a neocon war hawk.

Ramaswamy capitalized on this sentiment as well, stating, “The grassroots of this country know they want a leader who isn’t going to send us, our sons and daughters, to go die in foreign wars that racked up $7 trillion in debt.” He went as far as to label Haley “Dick Cheney 2.0” during the interchange.

Cuomo went on the attack himself, accusing Ramaswamy of promoting conspiracies. That attack is something Trump voters have been frustrated by since 2016. Ramaswamy then hit back at Cuomo, telling him, “You’re a part of the mainstream media despite pretending like you’re not.”

Then he brought up Andrew Cuomo, jabbing at the host, “Look the audience in the eye and tell them you covered for your brother.”

Chris Cuomo didn’t have a good answer for Ramaswamy’s challenge, talking over him to shift the narrative before finally admitting, “Of course, I covered for my brother.”

It was a bad look for Chris Cuomo, who essentially admitted honesty doesn’t matter as long as it means protecting the right people. This has been too much of a problem in the mainstream media in recent years and is why American voters no longer trust these sources.

Ramaswamy scored an epic win, embarrassed the mainstream media talk show host, and continued to impress Republican voters with his willingness to fight and tell the truth.