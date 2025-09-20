Why the Left Never Dies: Parasites Always Find a New Host

In a previous piece, I argued that the leftist hero is parasitic — a destroyer who cannot stand alone, but must always feed on the order that others have built. Washington, Cincinnatus, and Aragorn embody the conservative heroic arc: sacrifice, restoration, and balance. Che, Greta, and a long line of agitators embody the leftist arc: disruption, spectacle, and endless rebellion.

But there is a deeper problem. Conservatives keep fighting as if the left shares our goals — as if they, too, want resolution, stability, and truth, just through different means. That assumption blinds us. The left does not seek resolution. It thrives on perpetual struggle. To the left, order is death. Chaos is life.

Fighting the Wrong Battle

This is why predictions of the left’s collapse always fail. Conservatives watch each cycle of contradiction and hypocrisy and assume the movement is discrediting itself. Surely, we think, this time they’ve gone too far. But the left doesn’t wither when exposed — it mutates.

We’re fighting as if politics were a boxing match, governed by rules and aiming for a final win condition. The left fights like guerrillas, shapeshifting and thriving in chaos. Their goal isn’t balance but permanent destabilization.

Stop fighting as if they want order. Start defending as if they thrive on chaos.

The Viral Nature of the Left

Like any parasite, the left can only survive where there is abundance to feed on. In societies fighting for bare survival, there is no surplus of wealth, time, or stability to support ideologues who tear at the system from within. Only once order has created prosperity can parasitism thrive.

Rome: The Gracchi brothers (2nd century BC) launched populist land reforms that destabilized the Republic. Rome's wealth and imperial stability provided the host; the parasite fractured the balance.

French Revolution: By the late 18th century, France's prosperity, centralization, and decadence provided fertile ground. The revolutionaries destroyed monarchy and church, then turned the guillotine on each other.

Industrial Age: Marxism fed on the abundance of the industrial economy. Class struggle became the host, until it proved too weak to sustain the parasite in the prosperous West. 20th century to today: The virus leapt from host to host — from class, to race, to gender and sexuality, to climate and transhumanism. Each time one host was exhausted, the parasite mutated and found another.

The Leftist parasite is as old as prosperity itself. Wherever order produces surpluses, destroyers rise up to devour their hosts.

Why Hypocrisy Doesn’t Matter

This is also why hypocrisy never sticks. Conservatives expose contradictions and expect shame or correction. But contradiction is energy for the left. Hypocrisy is not a liability — it is proof that more struggle is needed.

Feminism insists women must be believed — until trans ideology erases the category of women altogether.

“Defund the police” activists live behind gates with armed guards.

Climate prophets fly private jets while preaching carbon austerity.

For conservatives, this looks like intellectual and moral collapse. It doesn't make sense. For the left, it is just the next mutation, and they forget the last one and move on.

The Conservative Blind Spot

Here lies the great conservative blind spot: we think in terms of permanence, principle, and balance. If A, then B. If truth is exposed, lies fall. If hypocrisy is revealed, credibility is lost.

But the left feeds on disorder. It gains energy from conflict and thrives on instability. Exposing contradictions doesn’t kill it — it nourishes it. A might equal C to them — but point it out, and they double down. Tell them their logic does not hold, and they will respond with a logical fallacy that has been spoon-fed to them by their thought leaders.

The more the parasite is cornered, the faster it mutates. The more it is resisted, the more chaos it can generate. Like the Hydra, every head cut off spawns two more.

Toward a New Strategy

If we want to preserve civilization, we must stop predicting the collapse of the left. It will not collapse. It will mutate. Its survival depends not on truth, but on its ability to find new hosts.

The task of conservatives is therefore dual:

Defend order so it cannot be easily parasitized. Families, traditions, faith, and institutions must be shored up, reinforced, and made resilient. Expose chaos as chaos. Instead of debating as if the left seeks truth or balance, show plainly that endless struggle leads not to liberation but to ruin. You cannot save the infected, but you can inoculate the children.

The conservative hero restores balance. The leftist hero feeds on imbalance. Unless we understand this, we will keep fighting the wrong battle.

Conclusion: Order vs. Chaos, Round Two

The left needs the right not just for narrative but for survival. Its heroes cannot live without something to resist. Conservatives can build and sustain without opposition. George C. Marshall, after saving Europe, retired to his home in Leesburg. Horatio held Denmark together after Hamlet's slaughter, leading it to greatness. Beowulf became a mighty king.

But the leftist hero cannot stop. He must find new hosts, or he will devour his own movement. Like Loki, he thrives on mischief without meaning, even if it means harm to the society that sustains him.

Chaos needs order to feed on. And until we stop believing the left seeks the same ends we do, chaos will keep winning.

