Why the Left Needs the Right: Destroyers Depend on Builders

The Left cannot exist without the Right. Its heroes are not builders but breakers — figures who draw power from tearing down what others have created. Washington could have stood without King George. Cincinnatus didn’t need an enemy to prove his virtue. But Che Guevara without Batista, Greta Thunberg without fossil fuels, or modern radicals without “systemic oppression”? They collapse into irrelevance without a host to feed on.

Leftist “heroism” is parasitic. It thrives on destruction, inversion, and opposition. Like Loki mocking Odin or a virus needing a living cell, the Left’s stories only work if there is something solid to undermine. Conservatives create — families, traditions, nations, institutions. The Left needs those creations to destroy; otherwise, it has nothing to do and nowhere to go.

The Trickster vs. the Builder

Myth makes the contrast clear. Odin sacrifices to gain wisdom, builds order, and guards the continuity of the world. Loki cannot build anything lasting. He mocks, tricks, and destabilizes — and in every myth, his schemes only matter because they target what Odin and the other gods have built.

Literature shows the same pattern. Tolkien’s Aragorn embodies restoration, sacrifice, and kingship rooted in tradition. The villains are parasitic — Sauron cannot create, only corrupt what already exists. Milton’s Satan shows the same truth: He cannot build Heaven or Earth, only twist them, luring others into ruin. The trickster needs the builder.

The Leftist Heroic Arc

The traditional heroic arc is as old as myth. A hero is called to a duty higher than himself, endures trials that test his courage and virtue, and ultimately restores balance. Washington stepping down from the presidency, Cincinnatus returning to his plow, or Aragorn taking up the kingship — all follow this pattern. The hero does not destroy for its own sake; he sacrifices so that order, community, and truth can endure.

The leftist heroic arc looks very different. It begins not with a call to serve but with a call to resist. The leftist “hero” defines himself by opposition — against hierarchy, tradition, authority, or “the system.” His struggle is not toward virtue but toward disruption. Victory is measured in what is toppled, not what is built. Having broken the old order, he rarely returns to ordinary life; instead, he becomes a martyr, a permanent agitator, or a symbol of endless rebellion.

And here lies the fatal contrast: the traditional heroic arc ends with resolution — order restored, balance regained, life made whole again. The leftist arc ends in perpetual conflict. It must always find a new oppressor, a new hierarchy to topple, a new system to smash. When no such enemy exists, the parasitic hero turns inward, devouring his own movement in factionalism and purges. What looks like balance is only a thin veneer stretched over simmering chaos.

History and Politics

History bears it out. Once the revolutionaries succeed in tearing down the old order, they turn on themselves. The French guillotine did not stop with Louis XVI; it consumed Robespierre and the revolutionaries themselves. Lenin’s Bolsheviks became Stalin’s victims. Mao’s Red Guards smashed “old ways” until nothing was left but factional purges.

Today, the pattern repeats. Progressives cannot celebrate the victories they’ve won — they must always find a new “oppressor,” even if it means eating their own allies. Yesterday’s radicals become today’s reactionaries. Chaos must always find fresh order to consume.

Why the Left Needs the Right

This is why the Left cannot survive without the Right. Its heroes are not self-sustaining builders but parasites feeding on the order others create. Without families, traditions, faith, and nations to resist, the Left has no story to tell, no struggle to sustain. Conservatives can stand alone — Washington laying down power, Cincinnatus returning to his fields, Aragorn restoring the throne. The traditional hero always goes back to rebuild, to plant crops, to make babies, to prosper, and enjoy his victories. But the leftist hero must always have a host to consume.

Chaos needs order to feed on. It cannot propagate itself; it needs a host, the more prosperous the better. And once that order is gone, the destroyer’s mask slips, and the movement eats itself alive.

