Bay Area ISIS Supporter Wanted to 'Redefine Terror,' Kill 10,000

A 22-year-old man from Oakland, California, man was indicted Friday on charges related to material support for ISIS.

His case represents the 130th ISIS-related arrest in the U.S. since March 2014.

According to the Justice Department, Amer Sinan Alhaggagi opened up social media accounts on behalf of ISIS and was willing to commit a suicide bombing.

Even more disturbing, according to the indictment, Alhaggagi said he wanted to "redefine terror" and kill 10,000 people here in a domestic terror attack.

The indictment also states that Alhaggagi discussed selling poison drugs and attacking a gay club in San Francisco.

"The whole Bay Area is going to be up in flames," he reportedly said.

He had also spent time in Yemen, and had planned to flee the country through Mexico following his attacks.

Alhaggagi was arrested in November 2016 and held on unrelated charges until last week's indictment.

Regarding the case, the Justice Department announced:

According to the indictment, Alhaggagi, 22, of Oakland, California, is alleged to have knowingly attempted to provide services and personnel to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), between July and November of 2016, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2339B. ISIS is a designated foreign terrorist organization. The indictment alleges that the services Alhaggagi attempted to provide included opening social media accounts for the use, benefit and promotion of ISIS, and that the personnel he provided was himself.

But the indictment reveals more stunning details about Alhaggagi's plans.

ABC News 7 in San Francisco, which has been following the case for months, reported: