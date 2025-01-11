Hear Me Out: Yes, JD Vance SHOULD Skip the Inauguration

Native Ohioan and THE Ohio State University alum JD Vance has rattled a number of humorless X users with one hilariously subtle post (but I mean, seriously, who hasn't?).

It all began Friday after The Ohio State Buckeyes spanked the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, earning the team a berth in the first-ever 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 20.

That's right. The CFP title game is scheduled for the same day as the historic Trump/Vance inauguration festivities. Excellent planning there, NCAA and the CFP Committee. Not.

Diehard Buckeyes fan President-elect Vance then posted, intimating that he might now have other plans on January 20 besides the Trump/Vance inauguration festivities.

And as the kids say, that's when the fight broke out.

Vance's original post has now been viewed over eleven million times. Instead of immediately recognizing Vance's playful Ohio humor, however, the perpetually outraged leftists and non-MAGA types on X chose to take him seriously (because humor is hard and outrage is easy). Vance's post immediately ignited an X-storm of indignation. Here's a sampling of the outrage.

it seem disrespectful for a vice president to skip a presidential inauguration for something as trivial as watching a game. The inauguration isn't just about the president; it's a symbol of their shared leadership and the beginning of their administration. It's also a day that… — -=Shaui=- 🇺🇸 🇵🇭 (@shauifly0407) January 11, 2025

Disrespectful? You should probably get fitted for a tinfoil hat, Shaui. Go Bucks.

A college football game is more important than being sworn in as the Vice President of the U.S.?

That’s odd. — Travis (@OVRT1ME) January 11, 2025

Odd? I'm surprised you didn't call it "weird," Travis. It's almost like you don't think JD Vance can walk and chew gum at the same time. Why can't both events be important?

This is the most important tweet in the history of this platform. 1. A human being (with a sense of humor) is about to become Vice President. 2. It has exposed how bad the situation in this country really is. How humorless, and dumb some of us have become.



Forty years… — romanlouisville (@romanlouisville) January 11, 2025

Right on, romanlouisville. Some people like to be joyless contrarians who can't put aside their rabid ideology for even one post. The best we can do is roll our eyes and embrace the welcome humor of JD Vance and his hilarious boss.

Recommended: WATCH: On This Day in History, Reagan Bids Farewell to the Nation

To the delight of many on X, the diehard Buckeye fan Vance is set to collect on a bet he made with the diehard Longhorns fan Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The good-natured taunting between the veteran U.S. senator and the VP-elect continued for days in the week before the Cotton Bowl game.

Alright which Texas ice cream should I have Ted bring when the Buckeyes win? https://t.co/skyZ88MDsK — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 7, 2025

Power move from the VP-elect. It's too bad (sorry, not sorry) for our favorite GOP senator because the Buckeyes beat the Longhorns 28-14.

Bring on the Texas BBQ, Senator Cruz! At least the good senator will finally wear a decent scarlet-colored jersey instead of a hideous burnt-orange monstrosity. Go Bucks!

As a fellow diehard Buckeye alum and Ohioan, I can relate to Vance's January 20 dilemma. In truth, we loyal Buckeyes know better than ever to accept an invitation, plan a wedding, or plan another special event on a typical game day -- let alone a national title game -- because the Buckeyes always take precedence. It's the law (at least it's Ohio law).

But honestly, on the one hand, the 2025 CFP title game will only happen once. On the other hand, JD Vance will soon be our excellent vice president for four years, giving him plenty of time to enjoy the festivities and realities of being VPOTUS. And, God willing, he will also be president for four to eight years. Therefore, no single (sane, nonleftist) Buckeye would begrudge Vance a skip on at least some of the inauguration festivities. Besides, designated survivor and all that, amiright?

Make the inauguration the Halftime Show. — John Corbett (@scooterrat) January 11, 2025

Now, John might actually be on to something here. Imagine the roar of the Buckeyes as our native son takes the oath on the fifty-yard line. I can, and it's glorious. Go Bucks! Beat Irish!