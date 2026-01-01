Remembering Raul Malo and The Mavericks

Greg Byrnes | 3:30 PM on January 01, 2026
Wade Payne

Raul Malo passed away a few weeks ago at age 60 after a long battle with cancer. He is one of many musicians we lost in 2025. His work as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist with The Mavericks and his solo work spanned many musical genres, including country, Latin, pop, and the American songbook. He covered just about everything in his shows. 

Advertisement

He had a classic Miami accent. Like many in Miami, his family had exchanged life in Cuba for Miami-Dade County. While growing up, his family listened to all kinds of popular, Latin, country, and classic American music. After beginning his musical career in South Florida, he eventually gravitated toward the capital of country music, Nashville, Tennessee.

The Mavericks had many country hits, including "Here Comes the Rain." 
 For those of you who didn't make it out dancing for New Year's Eve, here is "Dance the Night Away." Feel free to dance in your kitchen.
 And not everyone enters the new year without a teardrop, "It Only Hurts When I Cry."

And looking back to 2025 and forward to 2026, here is "For the Good Times."

 And if you have regrets on New Year's, "What a Crying Shame." 
Advertisement
 Here he is singing a song from the American Songbook during the quarantine, "Moonglow."
 His modeling hashtag for this classic was "Der Bingle," and his version.
 Here is a cover of the Roy Orbison classic, "Crying." 
 And if you are taking a holiday cruise, here is a little Latin flavor," Sabor a Mi."
 In a jam-packed Royal Albert Hall, here is a fun triple play. His song "I Don't Care," "Swinging Safari," and a fine version of the folk classic "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."  
Advertisement
 And if you have been unlucky in love last year, "There Goes My Heart."
 What can you say when Nashville meets Havana in Miami, but maybe, "Quizás Quizás Quizás."
 Ah, lost love: "Think of Me (When You Are Lonely)."
 Looking back at the old year who can't say, "Life Has Its Little Ups and Downs"?Indeed it does. 
 

In a fun interview with Country singer Clint Black, Malo was asked if he got to heaven, what song, and what performer he would like to play him. Without missing a beat, he answered: Louis Armstrong, singing "La Vie En Rose." 

 

RELATED: AI Music — Not the Composer, the Orchestra

Here is Raul doing his version of "La Vie En Rose." 

Advertisement
 Well, after his two-year battle with debilitating cancer, a purgatory on earth for sure, perhaps here is what he has or will hear from the great Satchmo. Maybe they even mugged it up a little and did a duet, unless Bing joined in for a trio. RIP, Raul Malo. 
 And if you are up for more, here are The Mavericks in a tiny desk concert, in 2022. Here are "Back In Your Arms Again", "Mujer," and "Come Unto Me."
 

Join PJ Media VIP today and get 74% off with promo code MERRY74. Join now to support this news site, go ad-free, and comment as you see fit. 

Greg Byrnes

Greg Byrnes is a former newspaper editor. He is involved in thoroughbred racing as a bettor, owner, and breeder. His familiarity with barnyard life and manure gives him important insights into politicians, their promises, and other shenanigans. He can frequently be seen traveling the country with his imaginary friends trying to figure out what in the world is going on.

Read more by Greg Byrnes

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CUBA ENTERTAINMENT FLORIDA MUSIC

Recommended

Jack Smith Just Blew Up His Entire January 6 Case Matt Margolis
The Destruction of Mamdani: Why the Marxist Messiah Won’t Survive 2026 Scott Pinsker
The Most Convenient 'Burglary' in History Hits Somali-Run Daycare in Minneapolis Matt Margolis
Minnesota’s Ridiculous Paid Leave Rule Takes Effect; Critics Say Illegal Aliens Will Benefit Catherine Salgado
Nick Shirley Fights Back Against MSM Hacks Trying to Discredit Him Matt Margolis
Two Viral New Year's Eve Moments Prove People Are Tired of Woke Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

My Desert Island Discs
Come Sit on the Porch: Where to Start With Southern Fiction
2025’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel
Advertisement