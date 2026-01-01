Remembering Raul Malo and The Mavericks

Raul Malo passed away a few weeks ago at age 60 after a long battle with cancer. He is one of many musicians we lost in 2025. His work as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist with The Mavericks and his solo work spanned many musical genres, including country, Latin, pop, and the American songbook. He covered just about everything in his shows.
He had a classic Miami accent. Like many in Miami, his family had exchanged life in Cuba for Miami-Dade County. While growing up, his family listened to all kinds of popular, Latin, country, and classic American music. After beginning his musical career in South Florida, he eventually gravitated toward the capital of country music, Nashville, Tennessee.The Mavericks had many country hits, including "Here Comes the Rain." For those of you who didn't make it out dancing for New Year's Eve, here is "Dance the Night Away." Feel free to dance in your kitchen. And not everyone enters the new year without a teardrop, "It Only Hurts When I Cry."
And looking back to 2025 and forward to 2026, here is "For the Good Times."And if you have regrets on New Year's, "What a Crying Shame."
In a fun interview with Country singer Clint Black, Malo was asked if he got to heaven, what song, and what performer he would like to play him. Without missing a beat, he answered: Louis Armstrong, singing "La Vie En Rose."
Here is Raul doing his version of "La Vie En Rose."
