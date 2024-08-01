Trump Blast Man Competing As Fake Woman at The Olympics

President Donald Trump, outraged at what he saw at the Paris Olympics called into Buck Sexton and Clay Travis's radio program in their third hour today. He attacked the idea that the International Olympic Committee allowed an Algerian male boxer to beat the tar out of an Italian female boxer.

When Travis pointed out that even in golf there are male and female tees, Trump said, "But golf is a lot different than being punched in the face like that young lady from Italy was today. She took two shots and she said I'm out. I never got hit like that before in my life, especially if you are a very good boxer. But she said this is crazy..."

The Olympic boxing event pitted Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who looks every inch a man, against the female Italian boxer Angela Carini. She walked out of the ring after 46 seconds. She said she's been boxing her entire life and that she does it to honor her father. But when this individual hit her, it was like being hit by a man.

The interview examined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's endorsement today of rewriting the Title IX definition of a woman. The statute, passed in 1972, was enacted to ensure equality in federal money for education and women's sports. It now allows biological males to identify as women.

The Algerian Olympic boxer at the heart of this controversy was recently disqualified from the International Boxing Association's Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi because he was a man, not a woman. But under the Biden Administration's rewriting of the definitions in Title IX, he would magically qualify as a woman in the United States. Trump said, "The country looks so stupid to the rest of the world."

"I say we are running the campaign on common sense," he added. "The Republican Party and MAGA is about common sense, probably more than it is about being conservative or anything else. It is common sense. We want to have a strong border. We want to have low taxes and have good education. We don't want to have men playing in women's sports."

"From day one it will be ended," Trump said of the changes to Title IX. "Men will not be playing in women's sports. And you can never speak to me again if I violate that. We will never allow women to compete as a man... This young lady said this is like being hit by a horse."

In addition to a promise to end men in women's sports, Trump also stressed he wanted to end taxes on tips and Social Security. Trump also responded to President Biden's claim today that he had gotten a hostage out of Russia who had been taken hostage while Trump was president.

Trump pointed out that the hostage had been taken while Biden was president. He said this just shows how out of touch Biden is. Trump wondered why Biden and his supporters think he is fit enough to remain in the White House if federal investigators said Biden wasn't fit enough to stand trial in a classified documents case and the Democrats didn't think he was fit enough to remain as their presidential candidate.

In typical Trump fashion, his decision to call the show followed an hour in which Travis gave a penetrating critique of Trump's performance yesterday in a question-and-answer session with hostile black journalists in Chicago. Travis said Trump should not do interviews if Harris refuses to do them, especially with hostile groups. He said base hits were not good enough anymore. Trump should only do interviews he can hit a grand slam with. Without missing a beat, Trump called into the show, yes, to do an interview. Even Travis would have to admit that this time Trump's hitting wasn't too shabby.