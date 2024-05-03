Border 'Whipping' Guy Awarded for Intelligence Work

You can't make this up.

Remember back in 2021 when an unidentified Border Patrol agent on horseback was accused of whipping Haitian migrants trying to get into Del Rio, Texas? Remember all the controversy surrounding him to the point that President Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas were raising all sorts of hell about it?

Advertisement

Yeah, that same guy (name withheld) was recently given a Border Patrol Achievement award for his work in gathering intel for human smuggling cases.

The New York Post described how he received the award Thursday, and someone within the Department of Homeland Security noted the sheer irony of it all:

I find it hilarious and ridiculous that almost three years later, a Border Patrol agent who was accused of being racist and so vilified by this Biden administration now wins an achievement award for his efforts in preventing smuggling, before he gets a public apology.

No kidding, bucko.

What makes it even worse, as my friend Lincoln Brown pointed out in October 2022, is that Mayorkas actually knew the whole "racist Border Patrol agent whipped poor Haitian migrants at the border" was false from the start, literally hours before he went up on stage to carry on the lie right after Biden said this:

To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped — it’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.

As Brown asked back then, why did they go along with the lie, especially now that one of those same guys has been awarded for doing his job by the exact same government that had denounced him before on utterly false allegations?

Advertisement

If I were him, I would go public about it.

Still, this is not the first time the people who run Biden have been utterly two-faced about everything they do, so maybe we shouldn't be surprised.

After all, this was the same administration that denied the border was even a problem until recently, doing everything they could to undo all of former President Donald Trump's policies like Remain in Mexico, Title 42, and killing wall construction, even as we watched thousands come across every day with our own eyes when they weren't being secretly flown in on the taxpayer's dime.

Related: This Is the Moment Donald Trump Won the 2024 Election

When they were finally forced to acknowledge the border crisis of their own making, Biden's handlers had him say he could not do anything and that it was the Republicans' fault the border crisis was allowed to happen because they rejected the bipartisan border deal, even though, as mentioned, Biden's handlers undid all of Trump's executive orders his first day in office, and the border deal came only after Republicans were demanding border security for months on end before.

And all of that is just concerning the border.

I could talk all day about other examples, but the latest case was just yesterday when Biden was wheeled out to condemn the virulently antisemitic protests (although they are better defined as riots now) occurring on college campuses around the country.

Advertisement

Naturally, any condemnation of antisemitism from these people writing Joe's script, which he can still barely read, had to throw in something about Islamophobia because they just can't help themselves and need to retain the "Death to America" crowd up in Dearborn, Mich.

For Our VIPs: Why is Biden Obsessed With Islamophobia When Antisemitism is Surging?

November cannot come fast enough.