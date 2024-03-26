Canadian Man Allegedly Attacks 10-Year-Old Girl When Confronted About Being in Changing Room

Here is another incident that can only happen when men are allowed in women's private spaces, even though the context is different. The latest incident occurred in the Great White North of Canada, in Duncan, British Columbia.

At the Cowichan Aquatic Centre, a woman named Saige Point confronted a bearded man reportedly coming out of the women's changing room. When Point called the man out for being in the changing room, the confrontation turned into a fight, and the guy supposedly attacked a 10-year-old girl. Yes, really.

Granted, someone pushed the camera away during the event, but it was clear that someone was assaulting someone else.

🚨BREAKING🚨



A woman in British Columbia, Canada, is reporting a male physically assaulted her 10 year-old niece in the female changing room of the Cowichan Aquatic Center.



She says the man became violent after being confronted by parents for undressing in front of children. pic.twitter.com/CB0ArBP6Xe — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) March 25, 2024

If you cannot (or don't want to) watch the video above, the dude says, "I could identify as a lady with a beard. There is nothing you can do about that."

However, CHEK News provided more context to the situation. The man, apparently named Natus, is not a transgender "woman" taking advantage of being allowed into women's spaces.

Instead, Natus, his partner Jupitor Butler, a neighbor, and their kids were at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre close to closing time, trying to change into their bathing suits as quickly as possible to take advantage.

Evidently, they were supposed to go into a family room, but the neighbor went into the women's room, and Jupitor and Natus's kids followed. Natus did not enter at first, but when he did, Butler said he entered the bathroom stall in the room separate from the others.

According to Butler, Point, the woman filming the video above, confronted them when she saw Natus come out of the women's changing room, asking why he was in the women's room, and things spiraled out of control from there.

"He has mental health issues, so we didn’t want him to get triggered and go into a loop where, you know, he was just really stressed out. So she [the neighbor] was trying to protect him, so she smacked the phone out of the woman’s hand," Butler told CHEK News.

Look, I am willing to give the benefit of the doubt and believe Butler's testimony, but if she knew that her partner had mental health problems to the point of attacking someone when agitated, she should have been more careful. Still, Point was not wrong to suspect that this Natus guy had ill intent in this day and age of men being allowed into women's private spaces.

Planet Fitness has been subject to boycotts from people tired of the company allowing men to intentionally go into the women's locker rooms at their facilities, even canceling a woman's membership in Alaska for pointing it out.

One of the most high-profile incidents in recent years occurred in 2021 when a biological male entered Wi Spa out in Los Angeles and sat fully naked among women and girls, exposing himself. And it just so happened that the guy was a serial sex offender.

Again, I am fully willing to believe that this Natus guy was not in that women's changing room for the same reasons as Darren Merager (the Wi Spa guy), but the fact that he might have attacked a 10-year-old girl demonstrates why people want to overturn laws that allow men into women's spaces.