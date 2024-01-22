Did Alex Soros Really Call for Trump's Assassination?

Alex Soros, son of "philanthropist," businessman, and real-life supervillain George Soros, recently shared an article on Twitter/X from The Atlantic about crime rates that is fueling wild conspiracy theories from pro-Trump influencers who claim it appears to be a veiled call/threat for the assassination of Donald Trump.

The Atlantic article in question is called "The Great Normalization," and much like the Biden administration, it tries to convince everybody that the economy is good and crime is down. Don't believe your lying eyes.

So why the suspicion? Well, the headline picture has two parts: a picture of a bullet hole in a glass window and a hand holding a twenty dollar bill, two tens, a five, and two ones, totaling $47.

Activist Laura Loomer (yeah, I know) gave a further explanation of her theory: since the $10 bill facing the viewer is the old-fashioned kind which has "will pay to the bearer on demand" on the bottom, which the treasury replaced with "In God We Trust" in 1963, the year JFK was assassinated, it means that a reward will be offered to the person insane enough to carry out an assassination attempt on Trump.

Additionally, since the $5 bill has Abraham Lincoln on it (assassinated), the $20 has Andrew Jackson (survived an attempt), and the $10 has Alexander Hamilton (killed in a duel with Aaron Burr), the implication is more apparent, according to the conspiracy theory.

Loomer kind of lost me when she said the two $1 bills (since George Washington was not a victim of an assassination attempt) were silver certificates and thus are associated with silver JFK coins, along with saying the arrangement of the bills is secretly the amount of reward money an assassin would get for assassinating Trump.

This is not to completely dismiss the entirety of what Loomer said as pareidolia (finding a pattern where it doesn't exist) since a Trump assassination attempt is unfortunately plausible.

We all know how much the establishment and all the self-appointed elites hate Donald Trump, and they are terrified of him returning to the White House. The real point of contention is why Alex Soros and The Atlantic would openly call for Trump's death in a convoluted code.

If there are people out there really plotting to kill Donald Trump (again, not out of the realm of possibility), they certainly wouldn't be talking about it, and people as powerful as they are do not need to implant the idea into someone else's mind through subliminal messages.

I am aware they would need plausible deniability if something does happen, but if this were to happen, it would be the spark that blows up the powder keg, something the elites likely do not want.

Maybe Alex Soros and The Atlantic used that headline picture on purpose, not as a veiled call/threat of assassinating Trump, but precisely to troll people who think it was, and as a display of power, as in, "Look, we can get people to think we're making subliminal messages calling for the death of the presidential candidate they like, but there's nothing they can do about it."

After all, people on the right have been accused of subliminal messaging and using "dog whistles" and suffered much more, even when there is no concrete proof they intended something deeper. Donald Trump himself is a frequent target (no pun intended), and to this day leftists act like he was encouraging people to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Whichever theory you lean toward, this further demonstrates how insidious the left really is and why it's so important we beat them in November.