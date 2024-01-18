Yeah, We Definitely Need To Win

A bit of constructive dialogue with our readers, a better night's sleep, and a little reflective yard work -- and I'm as good as new. I wish I could write something a bit more uplifting, but sadly we are in the last year of Biden's (or whoever runs him) reign of terror, and with that is an emphasis on "terror," lest Le Bad Orange Man take back the White House in November.

Earlier today, Matt detailed how it was recently discovered the Biden Administration was tracking financial transactions having to do with Donald Trump, MAGA, or anything remotely conservative without due process or legal justification.

Bought a gun recently (not a "smart" gun)? Domestic extremist. Picked up a book written by a conservative? Domestic extremist. Bought transportation somewhere recently "for no apparent purpose," which can mean basically anything including visiting your wife who currently lives overseas (hi baby!)? Domestic extremist.

On top of that, Victoria just wrote about how the regime is subsidizing agitators to push anti-Christian, anti-conservative, and anti-Republican agitprop through a "media literacy" program, reaching across social media and in schools.

You'd think there are enough leftists on the internet and teaching our kids in schools to do this for free, but evidently the Biden people are so afraid of Trump getting back into the White House (or even just a Republican victory in general) that they are throwing money at these people, likely as a means of boosting the ones online at least.

And on a similar note, National Review (yeah, I know) discovered how Biden's handlers have directed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to audit Florida, Texas, and Missouri for supposed "improper use of Medicaid dollars," which presumably means these states aren't on board with what the left thinks is the proper use of these resources: gender reassignment "surgery" (which DeSantis is fighting) and free healthcare for illegal immigrants (California, that beacon of progress, is allowing for both, at the same time).

I wrote before about how if the left wins in 2024, we're going to see a more hands-off version of tyranny than we would expect, AKA anarcho-tyranny. But what Matt, Victoria, and National Review described is pretty tyrannical, so where does the "anarcho-" half come in?

Two words: The. Border.

It has become increasingly clear to everybody not totally in the tank with an open border that the ongoing crisis is by design.

Not only are the Democrats importing their new perpetual voting bloc/peasant class, but they aren't keeping track of them when they arrive, on top of the estimated number of over a million gotaways and 169 (as of December) people on the terrorist watchlist caught at the border (it is likely higher, but I couldn't find anything newer).

Besides, Antifa is too white to be popular anymore and there hasn't been a high enough profile case of police brutality (or the illusion of it) for people like Patrisse Cullors to buy another mansion yet.

Regardless, the Biden regime is a wounded animal coming into 2024 with its record unpopularity, feckless foreign policy, and sinking economy.

Like Matt also said, I am enthusiastically voting Republican this year, and this year we need to win better than ever, whether Trump or DeSantis is the nominee.