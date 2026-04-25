Alan Dershowitz Leaves the Democrats

Greetings from the beautiful Genesee Valley here in western New York state. Today is Saturday, April 25, 2026. The World Health Organization says that today is World Malaria Day. The World Veterinary Association says that today is World Veterinary Day. It’s also Independent Bookstore Day and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Some Drug stores are accepting outdated drugs back, as a better idea than simply flushing them.

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Today in History:

1719 Daniel Defoe publishes Robinson Crusoe.

1846 The Thornton Affair: Open conflict begins over the disputed border of Texas, triggering the Mexican–American War.

1850 Paul Julius Reuter sets up a carrier-pigeon service, using 40 pigeons to carry stock market prices between Aachen and Brussels.

1886 Sigmund Freud opens his first neurologist practice.

1901 New York becomes the first state to require automobile license plates (which can be obtained for a $1 fee).

1928 Buddy, a German Shepherd, becomes the first guide dog for a U.S. citizen, Morris Frank.

1952 The American Bowling Congress approves the use of an automatic pinsetter.

1970 Buddah Records releases Melanie's breakthrough single "Lay Down."

1990 The Hubble space telescope is placed into orbit by the space shuttle Discovery.

2022 Twitter announces a deal to sell itself to Elon Musk for $44 billion.

Birthdays Today include Oliver Cromwell, English general and puritan Lord Protector of England; Charles Dowd, American principal who was the first to propose standardized time zones; Guglielmo Marconi, an Italian inventor and electrical engineer who pioneered work on long-distance radio transmission; Arthur Chevrolet, Swiss auto racer and car designer (and the co-founder Chevrolet Motor Car Company); Edward R. Murrow, American broadcast journalist, war correspondent, and television host; Gladys Presley, American mother of Elvis Presley; Ella Fitzgerald, American jazz, swing, pop, and blues singer, known as "The First Lady of Song"; Meadow "Meadowlark" Lemon, American basketball star (Harlem Globetrotters, 1955-80, 1990, and three other teams); Jerry Leiber, American songwriter (Leiber & Stoller — "Hound Dog"; "Jailhouse Rock"; "Is That All There Is?"); Al Pacino, American actor (And Justice For All, The Godfather, Serpico); Björn Ulvaeus, songwriter, producer, guitarist and singer (ABBA); Stu Cook, American rock bassist (Creedence Clearwater Revival — "Proud Mary"; "Fortunate Son"); Talia Shire (Coppola), American actress (Adrienne in Rocky); Dinesh D'Souza, Indian-American author (2016: Obama's America); and Joe Buck, American sports broadcaster.



If today’s your day, have a great one.

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So I was greeted with the news yesterday morning that lawyer Alan Dershowitz has just crossed the International “Enough!!” Line, and joined the Republican Party. I’ve written in the past that I saw this one coming. If anything surprises me, it’s that it took this long. He went on Greta van Susteren’s show on Newsmax to explain his action.

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While I certainly cheer this event, I will also suggest that of itself, it simply isn’t all that significant. I say that because mostly, he’s been rather obviously moving in that direction for some time now. I think, rather, that this is part of a mass exodus of Democrat voters, as the party moves from being Democrats to being more Nazi-like every day, a point to which Dersh alludes in the video. Just The News notes the same appearance and quotes him saying:

It’s because I’m totally frightened if the Democrats were to gain control of either House. Who they would appoint as chair people? Who they would put in the position of inquisitors, and how they would deny rights to people, and how they would introduce a kind of McCarthyism that we haven’t seen since I was a college student in the 1950s?" “It’s left-wing McCarthyism,” he continued. “We’re seeing it throughout the Democratic Party with a few exceptions, like the great Senator Fetterman, who you interviewed, who really is the one person who represents principle, represents honesty, and really nonpartisan approaches in the Democratic Party.” “I wish his colleagues would learn from him, but they don’t. They are moving toward the extreme, extreme left, and the only thing they care about is trying to hurt President Trump,” Dershowitz added.

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For all the energy used to label conservative voices "Nazis," perhaps an examination of the positions of the Nazi party back in the day, and the Democrats of today, is in order.



The Nazi Party:

Dedicated to socialism;

Singled out a specific race as "evil";

Used violence to suppress opposition;

Used the mass media to bury unfavorable stories and promote its own narrative;

Encouraged a disarmed population;

Used government to crush anyone opposing it;

Founded and funded violent hate groups;

Against Christianity;

Against Jews;

Always claimed victimhood while on the offensive.

Now let's look at the Democrats of today:

Dedicated to socialism;

Single out a specific race as "evil";

Use violence to suppress opposition;

Use the mass media to bury unfavorable stories and promote their own narrative;

Encourage a disarmed population;

Use government to crush anyone opposing them;

Known for funding violent hate groups (the SPLC, anyone?);

Against Christianity;

Against Jews in general and Israel in particular;

Always claim victimhood while on the offensive.

It's to the point now where the Democrat party has become indistinguishable from the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany. Their only problem with Hitler apparently is that he didn't finish the job. So I can't say I'm surprised about Dersh taking as long as he did to come to the obvious conclusion.

Vince Ellison explores this, even going a little farther than I have here, saying Democrats were never anything else.

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I made specific reference to the Southern Poverty Law center a couple days ago, because I believe that the trial in that case will expose a lot of what I'm talking about here.

As to the Democrat party's future, that can go one of two ways: down the toilet, or it can work to restore trust, a process which will take generations.

Whichever way that goes, Dershowitz will hasten that movement. My respect for the man has become somewhat less begrudging.

Thought for the day: One of the problems about retirement is that it gives you more time to read about the problems of retirement.



Take care today. I'll see you here tomorrow as always.

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