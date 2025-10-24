When Did It Become Taboo to Defend One's Own Culture?

There is much to be said about defending our culture. One means of doing so is making sure the people we allow to become American citizens share our cultural vision. It’s something we’ve intentionally not been doing, I’m afraid. The thing is, such defense is the line-one function of any government that wants to survive for long.

Advertisement

Back in the '90s, I wrote:

1: Who invented the concept of government? 2: What purpose would that entity have had in such creation? One way we can answer those two questions at once would be to look at what existed as the most powerful force before government was invented, and therefore what was the most likely inventor of government: CULTURE. If we make the logical assumption that governments were originally created by the individual cultures, then it follows that each culture constructed their respective governments in their own image… governments that best reflected and advanced each culture’s interests. The original purpose of government, therefore, is to protect, nurture and defend, and if possible expand the influence of, the culture that gave it life. As such, to the greatest of degrees possible, each government’s laws, on the whole, were the culture, codified. It follows, then, that any government holding to the original purpose of government will perform this task. Now, notice I said to the greatest degree possible. I freely admit… Trumpet, even, that there are no perfect governments, no perfect laws. No law, or government can ever capture in amber, a culture. Cultures are far more complex than any law, however written, can encompass. So it is that laws cannot be the end-call and be-all to a culture, or to a country. Laws when taken too literally and made to apply to all events uniformly, can instead of being just, will instead dispense injustice. It is said that in hell, there will be law and policy and little else. Yet, this imperfect tool did at least manage to provide a mechanism toward the intended purpose… The furtherance of the culture that founded said government. This understanding that there is imperfection in government implies that other values should supersede governmental power when the tool of government doesn’t fit the task at hand well. I submit the highest value applied here should be the values of the culture, not that of the law. (Which, I would argue is why there are judges which read not only the wording of the laws but then intent of them.)

Advertisement

Europe as a whole is now paying the cost for not performing that key function: not defending its culture. They are also our coal-mine canary. We are seeing civil unrest and a good deal of anger directed at the respective governments across Europe because of the supposedly enlightened idea that all people, regardless of cultural background, share common values. As time has gone on, the Europeans have painfully discovered that no, we do not.

Now, before you start tuning up, understand: This has nothing at all to do with race. Ninety-nine percent of what gets passed off by the social left as race hatred is instead cultural friction. I can think of no better example of the dangers of essentially unrestricted cultural importation than this Patriot Polling data from Oct. 19:

2025 NYC mayor election poll, Patriot Polling | 10/18-10/19:

Among American-born New Yorkers:

Andrew Cuomo: 40%

Zohran Mamdani: 31%

Curtis Sliwa: 25%

Among foreign-born New Yorkers:

Zohran Mamdani: 62%

Andrew Cuomo: 24%

Curtis Sliwa: 12%

(Let’s leave aside for the moment the mind-bending idea that Andrew Cuomo is, between him and Mamdani, the saner choice. I promise you, I will address that juicy topic at another juncture.

I mentioned the UK particularly, and perhaps that’s a good place to start an examination of such things. AP’s Danika Kirka says in a recent report:

LONDON (AP) — Britain has been convulsed by violence for the past week as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans clashed with police. The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event. The violence, some of Britain’s worst in years, has led to hundreds of arrests as the government pledges that the rioters will feel “the full force of the law” after hurling bricks and other projectiles at police, looting shops and attacking hotels used to house asylum-seekers.

Advertisement

Right-wing activists? Islamophobic? Interesting choice of words to describe folks who simply expect the government to look out for their interests, and yes, their very lives, since that same government has removed any means of self-protection. (Maybe here we see the futility of expecting government to protect the individual?)

We see the same thing happening in Ireland. France. Germany.

Wherever this discussion comes up, the immediate, knee-jerk response is a charge of racism. Of course, that’s not the issue at all, but those leveling it apparently feel that it shuts down all conversation about open borders and financial support for illegals, among other similar issues. (Islam, for example, is a race?)

The solution to these conflicts is demanding cultural assimilation. If you want to come here to take advantage of our cultural largesse, then it seems only fair that you are required to actually become part of our culture. I recognize that assimilation has become the third rail of American politics, particularly among the left, who usually respond to the promotion of our culture with catcalls of “White Supremacy.” Rich Lowry, back in 2019, made the case for assimilation in National Review:

The worst thought crime is the one you don’t realize you’re committing. So it was with NBC News legend Tom Brokaw, who — for good reason — didn’t understand that assimilation is now a third rail of American politics. He caused a furor with comments on the venerable Sunday news program Meet the Press over the weekend, including, most controversially, his statement that he believes “that the Hispanics should work harder at assimilation.” The condemnations were swift and sweeping and a sign that being a beloved media figure who has never before said anything that could legitimately be considered bigoted is no defense when the furies descend. It was Presidential Medal of Freedom to white hood in one sound bite. A group called Latino Victory hit Brokaw for allegedly giving “credence to white supremacist ideology.” Typically, his apologies were deemed insufficient and part and parcel of the original offense. Let’s stipulate that using a definite article to refer to any minority group will always strike people as tone-deaf, but what Brokaw was getting at — the importance of assimilation to cultural cohesion — should be uncontroversial. It isn’t anymore. The head of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists rejected the very idea of assimilation, which he decried as “denying one culture for the other.” It is astonishing that in that formulation “the other” is American culture. We are perhaps the only nation in world history that has sought to “otherize” its own culture.

Advertisement

Rich goes on to point out that the idea that immigrants should assimilate is the complete opposite of xenophobia — it is an expression of a belief that they can be and should be fully part of the American mainstream. Which they will never be, absent assimilation. And Brokaw, for his part, pointed out at the time that we have set up an immigration system that is set precisely against that key element. In other words, our government has set up an immigration system specifically designed to NOT protect our unique American culture.

Related: Louvre Heist Encapsulates a Western Culture That Will Not Defend Itself

Furthermore, many, if not most, Western cultures have done the same thing to their own cultures. Europe has been leading the charge here. It's almost like some external force is directing this change, where individual societies are not able to defend and nurture their own cultures. Such a force would need to be well-financed. I can think of one group of people who fit that description.

We are supposed to be the cultural melting pot. It’s time we were again. Our cultural survival depends on it.

While I have you, I'm ask that you help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Click here!