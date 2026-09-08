The Swamp Doesn’t Become Clean Just Because Corey Lewandowski Is Standing in It

Corey Lewandowski may have managed to make officials in Qatar wonder whether Washington had become too transactional even for them.

While serving as a special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security, Lewandowski approached senior Qatari officials to privately hire him, offering help with issues under DHS authority, including visas. He reportedly made a similar approach to representatives of the United Arab Emirates.

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From Yahoo News:

In one instance that apparently underlined his status, the report claims an agreed $2.7 billion deal with Palantir remained unsigned as Lewandowski demanded a meeting with the tech company's CEO Alex Karp, which did not go ahead. The contract was eventually slashed to $1 billion. The article goes on to allege that as well as having an influence over contracts, Lewandowski approached officials from two Middle Eastern countries — Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — and offered to help them with services that fell under the department's remit, such as smoothing over visa issues. The newspaper characterizes Lewandowski as trying to "sell government services for personal gain."

Both countries declined; some foreign officials reportedly wondered why they needed to pay Lewandowski when they already had relationships with senior U.S. officials.

Read that again because the absurdity hides the gravity.

Lewandowski wasn't some Washington lobbyist standing outside the gates trying to sell access. He held special government employee status at DHS and wielded considerable influence inside an agency responsible for immigration enforcement, border security, disaster response, cybersecurity, and billions in taxpayer spending.

Lewandowski has flatly denied the allegations. He called the story "fiction," while his representative said he never sought contracts with foreign governments, demanded compensation from government contractors, or participated in DHS contract reviews or approvals.

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From the Independent (UK):

A DHS inspector general investigation is looking into claims that Lewandowski might have had a hand in improperly doling out government contracts. He has denied any wrongdoing. “This latest Wall Street Journal story, a once great publication, is today just another example of the kind of anonymous-source, politically driven reporting that Americans have seen time and again,” Lewandowski wrote in a Tuesday X post, which he directed The Independent to when contacted for comment. “We've lived through the Russia collusion hoax the fake Birthday card and countless other sensational allegations that ultimately failed to withstand scrutiny,” he continued. “I'm tremendously proud of my work as a volunteer in advancing this administration's agenda and remain confident that the facts and not anonymous accusations will ultimately speak for themselves.” In another post he wrote: “On the week of the 25th Anniversary of 9/11 you would think the WSJ would be more interested in how our homeland has become secure as opposed to the innuendo fake news story they published today. What’s more amazing is after 5 months of working on a story, they don’t have ONE on the record source - Because the whole story is fiction.”

Those denials belong here because allegations aren't convictions, but they don't make the questions disappear.

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The DHS inspector general is examining possible contracting improprieties. Investigators have looked at whether Lewandowski may have participated in improper contract awards. The inquiry could potentially lead to a criminal referral to the Justice Department.

Then there's Palantir.

The company negotiated a proposed $2.7 billion DHS agreement in 2025. The deal stalled. Lewandowski repeatedly sought a one-on-one meeting with Palantir CEO Alex Karp while the contract remained unsigned.

Palantir executives reportedly became uncomfortable with the circumstances and canceled the meeting. A revised $1 billion agreement was eventually signed in February.

Lewandowski says he played no role in reviewing or approving contracts.

Politics creates an easy temptation to measure an allegation's seriousness by checking the accused person's party registration first.

Republicans shouldn't play that game.

For years, conservatives have complained about Washington insiders turning government access into personal wealth. They've attacked influence peddling, sweetheart contracts, revolving doors, and people who somehow become much richer after discovering the Potomac River.

Those standards suddenly can't become optional when Corey Lewandowski's name appears in the story.

President Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp. The promise wasn't supposed to mean draining it of Democrats so that Republicans could move into the empty offices.

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Obviously, Lewandowski deserves the presumption that the allegations against him haven't been proven. The inspector general should follow the evidence wherever it leads. If investigators find the allegations unsupported, the public should clearly hear that.

If investigators establish that someone entrusted with federal authority tried to turn government influence into private income, political loyalty shouldn't provide sanctuary.

The swamp isn't a political party; it's a way of doing business.

Changing the name on the office door doesn't clean the water.

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