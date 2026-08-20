We Let Gambling Take Over Sports. Now They’re Betting on the LLWS.

You don't surround an alcoholic with whiskey and then act stunned when temptation becomes a problem. Yet that's close to what America has done with sports gambling.

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We took something that once lived mostly in Las Vegas, planted it inside nearly every major game, put betting lines on phones, watched gambling sites pay a ton of money to sponsor televised sporting events, and taught fans to see every pitch, pass, and free throw as a chance to make a few bucks.

Now the habit has reached Williamsport.

Offshore sportsbook BetOnline is offering odds on the 2026 Little League Baseball World Series, including individual proposition bets. The players are 10 to 12 years old. Bettors can wager on strikeout totals for named children and on who will hit the most home runs during the tournament.

Breitbart News:

The Little League World Series (LLWS) is officially underway. However, unlike virtually the entirety of its history up until this point, that means gambling on the LLWS is also underway. While laws exist protecting the famed youth baseball series from any odds being offered by US-based prediction markets. Offshore sportsbooks, such as Bovada, have opened wagering on LLWS games. On Wednesday, Little League International took a stance against the growing market of those willing to wager on youth sports.

Little League International stands by its statement first issued last year that there is no place for betting on Little League games and players or any youth sports competition. Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games and all the… pic.twitter.com/avpghLKyoI — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 19, 2026

Little League International renewed its opposition Wednesday, saying there is no place for betting on Little League games, players, or any youth sports.

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Little League President and CEO Patrick Wilson leads an organization built around children learning baseball, teamwork, integrity, and sportsmanship. Gambling turns those same children into betting assets. A kid having the best afternoon of his life, so far, becomes somebody else's winning ticket.

A bad inning becomes somebody else's loss.

BetOnline Brand Manager Dave Mason says demand is huge. He said customers request the odds every year and claimed the sportsbook expects more money wagered on the LLWS during the tournament than on established markets such as the WNBA, Major League Soccer, professional tennis, or golf.

Techcrunch:

Have we tried turning off society and turning it back on again? We need a complete cultural reset, because there are actually sports betting providers that let people gamble on Little League World Series (LLWS) outcomes. For the uninitiated, the LLWS is an annually televised tournament where ten- to twelve-year-old baseball players from around the world face off. It’s a pretty wholesome event, though hopefully not too traumatizing for the kids who drop routine fly balls on a global broadcast that everyone they know is watching. State-regulated sportsbooks and federally regulated prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket do not allow bettors to gamble on the LLWS (though Polymarket did offer LLWS bets in 2024). But offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline Sports & Casino don’t have to adhere to U.S. laws, so they can offer the opportunity to gamble on children. “We offer Little League World Series odds because there’s a massive demand for it,” BetOnline Brand Manager Dave Mason said in a press release, which added that bettors gambled twice as much money in 2025 as they did in 2024. “Our customers request these odds every year, and we’ll take more bets on the LLBWS over the next two weeks than on established markets such as the WNBA, Major League Soccer, pro tennis or golf.”

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Unfortunately, we know none of this appeared out of nowhere.

True story (typo in last one)...



There is more action on South Korea -2500 tomorrow vs Canada in their LLWS matchup than the Mets +105 tonight.



Also more action on SK than Marlins (+189) — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) August 18, 2026

Legal sports betting in America generated $16.96 billion in revenue in 2025, up 22.8% from the previous year. Bettors legally wagered $166.94 billion. Sports broadcasts now routinely come wrapped in odds, betting apps, parlays, prop bets, and advertisements encouraging viewers to put money on the next outcome.

The legal U.S. market has limits. State-regulated sportsbooks aren't offering Little League bets, while offshore operators don't respect those boundaries.

Americans wager an estimated $84 billion a year through illegal bookies and offshore sportsbooks, and federal authorities warn that offshore sites aren't held to the same standards as licensed American operators. Tennessee regulators specifically ordered BetOnline to stop unlawfully accepting wagers in the state in 2025.

So here we are. Adults sit on their couches and wager on whether a 12-year-old strikes out seven batters, and somebody loses money because a sixth grader missed a curveball.

Little League is right to be furious, and I have to admit that the practice disgusts me. As a parent who watched his daughters play ball growing up, I was always feeling stressed from worrying about injury, first, and then success. I'm angry about the thought now, but I honestly can't tell you what I'd do if I discovered gambling on my 13-year-old daughter's game.

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Anger, in any form, won't undo what we've normalized. America spent years teaching people that sports and gambling belong together. The leagues took the sponsorship money, broadcasters filled screens with odds, states took the tax revenue, and fans were handed betting windows in their pockets.

Then the offshore market found the next game on the schedule.

Children shouldn't have to wonder whether the stranger screaming from the stands is cheering for their team or his wager. A Little League World Series player has enough to carry onto the field without carrying an adult's gambling ticket, too.

We opened the door, and somebody finally walked through it.

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