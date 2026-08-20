Meet Angie Nixon, the Pebble in the DNC's Shoe

Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon won a U.S. Senate primary Tuesday and quickly reminded Democrats what comes with her nomination. Asked whether she could work across the aisle, Nixon said Republicans are "literally trying to kill us."

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Angie Nixon, the radical Democrat Senate nominee in Florida, is now claiming that Republicans are "literally trying to kill us" by using ICE to arrest illegal aliens.



These people want to allow foreign terrorists to roam our country.pic.twitter.com/bPsDsBtLvb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2026

From Breitbart News:

Nixon, whose campaign includes calling for the reemergence of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies and abolishing ICE, took a surprise victory in Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida. Many of her radical positions are coming to light along with her rise to fame. For instance, Nixon praised Marxist cop killer Assat Shakur – who at one time appeared on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) list of “most wanted” terrorists – while campaigning in a church. “I’m gonna open this up for questions, but I’m gonna leave y’all with these words of a famous freedom fighter before we open it up: Assata Shakur,” Nixon said. “‘It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and protect one another. We have nothing to lose but our chains.’” “Our chains are attacks on the Voting Rights Act. Our chains are them closing down our neighborhood schools. Our chains are them spending a billion dollars on a ballroom you will never get to dance in – never, ever get to dance in,” Nixon continued.

She also called ICE a "weaponized paramilitary force" designed to terrorize people.

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Nixon isn't some activist shouting from the cheap seats. She's the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Florida and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. She stunned Alex Vindman, who raised 16 times as much money (the political money of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries), and will face Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in November.

Analysts already considered Florida difficult territory for Democrats, and Nixon's victory made the race look even tougher.

Her platform doesn't require translation. Nixon supports Medicare for All, free child care, a national rent freeze, a universal federal jobs program, a moratorium on deportations, and abolishing ICE. Those aren't accusations invented by Republicans; they're listed by Nixon's own campaign.

From Nixon's website:

Angie believes that the government should work for working people — not corporations, not billionaires, and not the political establishment in either party that keeps letting them win. Ask any Florida family what’s on their mind — whether they’re a Democrat, Republican, or don’t care much for either party — and you’ll hear the same thing: everything costs too much, and their paycheck can’t keep up. Since the pandemic, household expenses have jumped nearly a third. In Florida, the cost of living is climbing almost five times faster than it did a decade ago. Meanwhile, wages have stayed the same. Today, only a third of Floridians think our own state is affordable. This isn’t an accident. It isn’t inevitable. While the average American is struggling, corporate landlords, insurance companies, and grocery chains have posted record profits. This year, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire. And instead of delivering relief, politicians in Washington have spent months absorbed in a war that’s driving gas and energy prices even higher, while killing innocent civilians and American service people. Enough is enough.

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Which makes DNC Chair Ken Martin's sales job rather fascinating. Martin said Republicans have tried to create a "boogeyman" by portraying Democrats as socialists.

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He also argued that moderates, conservatives, progressives, and leftists within the party are separated by relatively "small differences."

From Breitbart News:

Host Laura Coates then cut in to ask, “Do you think they’re really united, though, Ken, I don’t want to cut you off, but the DSA, — so, you’re saying that all the Democrats and the DSA candidates, they’re all united?” Martin answered, “Let me say, we are a big tent party. We always have been. As you’ve heard me say before, we have moderate Democrats, we have conservative Democrats, we have progressives, we have leftists. And the key is to make sure that, despite all the labels that people throw around and the divisions within our party, there’s more that unites us as Democrats than those small differences. Every Democrat I know believes that we should get money out of politics, and we should put more money into people’s pockets, that we should raise the minimum wage, and we should work for universal healthcare. Every Democrat I know that’s running for office wants us to get out of these endless wars that Trump has put us in. And every Democrat I know is focused on affordability and making sure that we can actually build stronger communities and improve people’s lives. Those are the things that unite Democrats, whether you’re on the far left or you’re a conservative Democrat or anything in between.” Later, Coates asked, “There’s a whole heck of a lot of money that’s going to be spent trying to use, even what you’ve just said about Democrats being united, to paint everyone with the same brush, including some of the more controversial policies and stances of the DSA, how do you combat that? Are you hoping to be able to use some of, what, there’s $7 million left from Vindman alone? How are you going to combat the enormous campaigns that are going to be spent to try to say, Democrats are united, as a monolith, in everything?”

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Democrat strategist James Carville apparently didn't receive the memo about those small differences. On Thursday, Carville blasted the socialist wing and told Democratic socialists who dislike the party to stop using the Democratic name.

Carville: ‘Those DSA People, They Are a Pack of Fools — No One Pays Attention to Them‘ https://t.co/00Trtl1ala via @BreitbartNews

Pot, meet kettle...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Long Beach D.O.G.I. (@longbeachdogi) August 19, 2026

He said roughly 80% of Democrats want an agenda built around capitalism, safety, fiscal responsibility, effective government, common purpose, and patriotism.

From Fox News:

"We get subjugated by some of the more outspoken people who, by the way, [are] not even Democrats," Carville said during a video news conference. "I wish they'd take the word Democrat out of their name. I have no idea why the democratic socialists — if you hate the Democratic Party so much, well, then don't use our god---- name. Go think of your own name." He was one of several speakers at a media event promoting the Promise To America, a set of principles created in part by two moderate House lawmakers, Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Adam Gray, D-Calif., as their party experiences a civil war over its identity and agenda. The Promise To America is about celebrating "capitalism, safety, fiscal responsibility, effective government, common purpose, and patriotism," according to its website.

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Carville sees the danger because Nixon isn't alone.

Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed isn't a DSA member, according to him. His agenda, however, shows how far the progressive movement has traveled beyond formal DSA membership.

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed campaigns on Medicare for All, taxing billionaire wealth, and abolishing ICE. His campaign proudly advertised him as the only Democratic primary candidate who supports the abolition of the agency. He now faces Republican Mike Rogers in one of the country's most important Senate contests.

From Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed's site:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s United States Senate seat, prevailing in the most expensive Senate primary in American history. The race drew record breaking outside spending from AIPAC and corporate special interests, totaling nearly $70 million, Abdul having been outspent 11:1. An average of $95 was spent for every vote against Abdul, more than 10 times as much as Abdul’s $9 per vote average. This campaign was powered by tens of thousands of volunteers and hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters across the state. From Detroit to the Upper Peninsula, Abdul held more than 500 campaign events, visited 150 churches. His volunteers knocked over 200,000 doors and made 1,000,000 phone calls. “Michiganders have spoken,” said Alia Kapasi, Campaign Manager. “This was always going to be the many versus the money, and tonight, we have shown that Michiganders want money out of politics, money in their pockets, and Medicare for all. We are building a coalition that is fired up and ready to go beat Mike Rogers.” Abdul will face Republican Mike Rogers in November, offering Michiganders a clear choice between a doctor powered by working people vs a career politician backed by the same special interests that have spent millions to influence Michigan’s elections already.

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Nixon presents an especially awkward problem because Democrats can't dismiss her as someone Republicans selected to make the party look radical. Democrat voters selected her; they looked at a better-funded establishment candidate and chose the Democratic Socialist.

Now the DNC has to sell that choice to Florida.

Martin can call socialism a boogeyman; Carville can yell at socialists sitting in his front yard in a lawn chair, working on other names; and Nixon and Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed can insist their ideas are simply what working people want.

November gets the final word.

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