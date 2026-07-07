The Left Doesn’t Need to Like Marjorie Taylor Greene. It Just Needs to Use Her.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has become useful in the one place that once treated her like the national emergency of the week. The former U.S. representative from Georgia went on The View and suggested the rape allegation against Graham Platner, the sociopathic Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, looked like an “establishment political hit job.”

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Platner denies the allegations, and top Democrats are not trying to shove him off the ballot before the July clock runs out.

At this point, I know you're sitting there wondering: why are you even talking about Greene? It's a fair question, which deserves a direct answer. I want to circle the noise coming out of her head so it will always be connected to Platner. She deserves the detritus that's flying off an awful person.

Greene resigned from Congress on January 5, after a long public break with President Donald Trump and the party base that once made her famous. The House clerk now lists Georgia's 14th District as vacant until a replacement is elected.

For years, Greene was the loud Republican Democrats loved to hold up as proof that the GOP had lost its mind. Now she's treated as a more interesting guest because she hits Republicans, questions Trump, and gives the left a Republican label to wave around when it helps.

The pattern is older than Greene. Adam Kinzinger, the former rep. from Illinois, became a media favorite after he broke with Trump and served on the House committee investigating the January 6 idiocy.

He left Congress after redistricting placed him in a member-vs-member primary, then moved into television commentary. The left never needed him to become conservative to applaud him; it only needed him pointed in the right direction.

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Greene may believe every word she said about Platner. A rape allegation surfacing at the exact moment party leaders want a nominee gone will always raise questions about timing. But her larger problem is the company now cheering her on.

The same media world that spent years treating her as radioactive suddenly has room for nuance when she gives them a useful angle against the GOP, Israel supporters, or Trump's coalition.

As PJ Media has thoroughly reported, Platner's collapse isn't difficult to understand. Senate Minority Leader up-Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called on him to withdraw after the allegations surfaced.

Learn More: My Platner Prediction Just Came True. Here’s What’s Next—Including the Death of the Dems' Brand.

Other Democrats who had already been worried about earlier scandals saw the race becoming too risky. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) said more stories may be coming and said Platner should leave the race.

None of it makes Greene wrong to ask who benefits. Politics is full of sudden virtue when a candidate becomes inconvenient. Democrats backed Platner when he looked like a fighter, then discovered standards once he looked like a liability.

The moral language always arrives with a calendar, a poll, and a replacement plan.

But Greene should know the bargain by now; the left's applause isn't affection, it's rented. The cheers last only while the Republican guest is useful against Republicans. The moment Greene stops helping the storyline, she'll be shoved back into the same box where they kept her before.

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Conservatives should be careful, too. A fair question about timing doesn't require turning Platner into a victim or pretending the allegations should be waved away. His accuser deserves to be heard; displaying the courage she displayed to come forward demands it.

Although Platner deserves the chance to deny it, voters deserve the full record before they're asked to hand anyone power.

The left doesn't need to like Greene; it only needs to use her, just as it used other anti-Trump Republicans until the spotlight went cold. The lesson for Greene is simple enough: when your old enemies suddenly clap, check the room before you bow.

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