Dear Tucker,

When I first saw that you're back in the news, I debated whether to give you the oxygen you're looking for. I don't mean to give you that little extra boost of air, but I hope this letter settles into a recent history slot so the future sees your pivots and judges you accordingly.

Advertisement

You spent two years telling millions of Americans to back President Donald Trump and the Republicans who helped put him back in the White House. Then you looked around, found a microphone, and discovered your conscience at the exact moment it could get you yet ANOTHER round of headlines.

Incredible timing! Truly, the saints must be jealous.

Back in April, you sat down with Buckley Carlson, your brother and former Trump speechwriter, and admitted you felt tormented by your support for Trump. You apologized for misleading people, then you said millions of Trump supporters were the reason the country reached the point you now condemn.

Very brave, Tucker.

Nothing says moral courage quite like helping build the house, waiting until the roof is on fire, and then giving a podcast tour of the ashes.

Now, however, you've gone further.

During your June 18 appearance on the Can't Be Censored podcast with Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong, you said there's no chance you would support the Republican Party anymore. You said the party puts Israel's interests above America's interests, calling it immoral, saying you were out after 35 years of defending Republicans.

Tucker Carlson says he’s officially done supporting the Republican Party after 35 years.



Listen closely to how he ends it. That’s not a man quitting. That’s a man counting.



“There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party. Not going to support the Democratic Party. I… pic.twitter.com/ua1gcndlzZ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 22, 2026

Weirdly, you also said you wouldn't back Democrats, so apparently the new plan is to sit alone in the woods and wait for those mean Republicans to apologize.

Advertisement

You built a career on America First talk, pushing Trump and praising the movement while you spoke at Trump events. You rode the wave when the wave was useful; when the administration made foreign policy choices you hated, you decided the whole party had betrayed the United States.

How convenient. The parade was patriotic until you stopped liking the music.

Your attacks on American support for Israel have grown harsher and stranger. At the Doha Forum, you argued Israel was a burden to the United States and asked what America gets from the relationship.

You answered your question with. . .wait for it. . .“Nothing.”

President Trump and Republicans can debate aid, war powers, Iran, and foreign policy. Voters deserve those arguments; what they don't need is a lecture from the man who turned suspicion into a business model and now acts shocked when people notice the product.

Your post-Fox record isn't exactly a marble monument to judgment. Fox News announced on April 24, 2023, that you and the network had parted ways.

Since then, controversy has followed you like it has a calendar invite.

You interviewed Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist known for antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and the fight split major conservative circles.

Congratulations.

Plenty of men leave television and start a podcast; you left television and started a cleanup operation for every fringe figure with a webcam and a grievance.

Here's the brutal, simple truth, written plainly so even you can understand it.

You're not being punished for asking questions; you're being judged for the company you keep, the claims you amplify, and the damage you excuse when the target fits your mood.

Advertisement

You helped sell Trump, helped sell the GOP, and helped sell the whole America First package. Now you want a refund, a halo, and a standing ovation.

Pfft!

Sorry, Tucker. The receipt has your name on it.

You fell hard, and you can't get up without blaming the stairs. The Republican Party has problems; so does Washington. Heck, our foreign policy ideas need sharper debate at times. Yet your sudden performance of wounded purity is challenging to take seriously after years spent feeding the machine you now pretend to hate.

What's sad is that if you further evolve to the point where you're back supporting President Trump and the GOP, do we believe you?

You ended up with the credibility of the loudest cheerleader of America First, who suddenly decided America First meant never actually putting America first when it cost something.

Don't let your giant head get caught in the door on your way out. Send Megyn Kelly our best, and then the both of you can slowly amble off into the sunset.

Support sharp, fearless conservative commentary without the media fog machine. PJ Media VIP is available now at a 60% discount with promo code FIGHT. Use this link to join us and help keep independent voices in the fight.