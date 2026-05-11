Chronic pain doesn’t only hurt. It edits a person's identity.

It's an awful sequence of events. Work gets harder, sleep breaks into pieces, stairs become a negotiation, and a trip to the store takes planning once reserved for bad weather, long drives, and major appointments.

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Then pain starts taking quieter things: hobbies, appetite, humor, patience, confidence, and the habits that once helped someone feel like himself.

CDC data from 2023 found that 24.3% of American adults had chronic pain, while 8.5% had high-impact chronic pain that often limited life or work activities.

Chronic pain and pain that often restricts life or work activities, referred to in this report as high-impact chronic pain, are the most common reasons adults seek medical care and are associated with decreased quality of life, opioid misuse, increased anxiety and depression, and unmet mental health needs. In 2019, 20.4% of adults had chronic pain, and 7.4% of adults had high-impact chronic pain. This report uses data from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) to provide updated percentages of adults who experienced chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain in the past 3 months by selected demographic characteristics and urbanization level.

Numbers show scale, but they can't explain the slow personal subtraction.

Pain can turn a hunter into a man who watches the season pass from a chair, turn a gardener into someone who studies weeds through a window, and turn a grandmother who once filled a kitchen with noise into somebody sitting quietly at the table, trying to smile through pain nobody else can see.

Friends remember the old version; family members miss him. The patient misses him, too, maybe most of all. He remembers lifting, walking, fixing, coaching, working, laughing, eating without nausea, and making plans without first asking his body for permission.

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Loved ones watch the retreat happen in real time. A wife cooks a favorite meal and notices only a few bites are gone. A husband hears another bad night on the other side of the bed. Adult children see a parent measuring every movement. Grandchildren learn which hug is too hard. Nobody knows exactly what to say, so the room fills with careful kindness, which stings more than people admit.

Love wants to repair, while chronic pain often refuses even the thought of repair.

Family members can drive to appointments, pick up prescriptions, mow lawns, and sit beside hospital beds. They encourage, pray, research, and remind the patient to keep going.

What they can't do is enter the pain and carry it for a while. They can only stand nearby, watching someone they love disappear by inches.

The CDC's 2022 opioid prescribing guideline says acute, subacute, and chronic pain should be properly assessed and treated, whether opioids are part of the treatment plan or not. It also stresses patient-centered decisions rather than rigid rules.

In real life, many people still feel like they walk into an exam room while under suspicion before any word is spoken.

A person shouldn't need courtroom instincts to talk about their own body. They shouldn't have to calculate how much pain sounds believable, how much relief sounds suspicious, or whether asking for help puts them on some invisible list nobody admits exists.

The God's honest truth is that it's a wonderful system. NOT!

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There's a danger when people rapidly reduce or abruptly stop opioid pain medicine in people who may be physically dependent, because such changes have led to serious withdrawal symptoms, uncontrolled pain, psychological distress, and suicide.

Patients on mid- or long-term opioid therapy may require special care if it is determined that opioids should be discontinued. Abrupt cessation of opioid therapy can cause potentially life-threatening withdrawal symptoms, induce intense drug cravings (which can drive patients to illicit drugs), and precipitate intense pain that can lead to functional deficits and psychological distress. Clinicians should learn how to manage patients transitioning off opioids. When possible, a shared decision-making model should be used to allow for patient concerns to percolate to the surface and to select appropriate options for the individual’s unique situation and needs. A sensible systematic tapering plan should be put into place and the clinical team must be available to support the patient during these challenging months. The patient will likely require alternative pain control regimens and multimodal approaches can be highly effective in managing some types of pain. In some cases, clinicians may need to refer patients discontinuing opioids to specialists or addiction treatment programs.

Families understand those risks without any government warning; they see the pacing, the clenched jaw, the untouched food, and the private defeat after another delay or denial.

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A hard loneliness exists even in a crowded house. The person feels guilty for needing help, while loved ones feel guilty for getting tired. Everybody starts protecting everybody else. The person who suffers hides the worst of it, while the family pretends not to notice every wince.

A home remains full of love while carrying a sadness; nobody quite knows what to do with it.

Pain steals identity because people build identity through action. A veteran, mechanic, nurse, driver, carpenter, teacher, or farmer doesn't stop being who they were simply because pain has limited what their body can do. Yet the world often treats lost function like lost value, then acts surprised when people feel humiliated, isolated, and worn down.

Doctors need room to make careful decisions, people need to be heard without suspicion, and families need a system that understands chronic pain doesn't stay inside one body.

Pain may begin in a single body, but it rarely stops there.

Chronic pain doesn’t just hurt the body. It reaches into homes, marriages, work, meals, and the private dignity people fight hard to keep. The national debate over pain care often skips the families who watch loved ones fade while the system congratulates itself for being careful. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.