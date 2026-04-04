The Media Missed the Most Basic Fact About Good Friday

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leads the Pentagon, and the Air Force that serves underneath him sent an internal email to over 3,500 employees on Good Friday, reminding staff about the Good Friday service at the Pentagon Chapel.

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The memo stated that a Protestant service would take place, while adding in plain terms that there would be no Catholic Mass. A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that the Protestant service stood as the only one scheduled that day.

A report from the liberal HuffPost raised eyebrows among critics for suggesting Catholics were being excluded from a Good Fridxa memo sent to staff by Air Force leadership that read, "Just a friendly reminder: There will be a Protestant Service (No Catholic Mass) for Good Friday today at the Pentagon Chapel." A spokesperson for the Pentagon confirmed to HuffPost that it was the only service being held on Good Friday at the Pentagon's interfaith chapel.

Wow! Did Hegseth step into it! He displayed an EPIC bias against the Catholic Church and members of the military who share that faith.

What an incredible display of ignora… wait, wut?

Ah, I hate to be the bearer of embarrassing news to those reports, but there IS NO Catholic Mass on Good Friday, because it stands as the holiest day in the Catholic Church. When priests don't consecrate new bread and wine, instead the Liturgy focuses on the Passion of the Christ, the veneration of the cross, and Communion from hosts consecrated the night before.

That's not a buried detail in theology books; it's a core practice known to Catholics around the world.

Media outlets treated the email as if it were proof of exclusion, claiming Catholics were shut out, and suggesting bias under Hegseth's leadership.

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The story quickly spread, framed as another example of favoritism toward evangelical Christians. The reaction sounded confident, which makes the missing detail even more striking. If anybody spent a small amount of time looking into the matter, it quickly falls apart. All they'd have to do is ask any priest in any Catholic parish anywhere.

We Catholics don't lose access to worship on Good Friday; we observe a different form of service. Some may attend Protestant services; others may take part in separate observances.

Timothy Broglio oversees Catholic chaplains serving military personnel worldwide. There wasn't a single complaint from his office about the Pentagon's schedule, a silence that speaks louder than the headlines.

The Pentagon didn't ban Catholics; it didn't cancel a Mass that never takes place on Good Friday. The email clarified what service would be held, a clarity that turned into faux controversy because it fits a narrative already in motion. Once that narrative took hold, facts became optional.

That raises a harder question: Are those outlets truly that misinformed, or do they assume their audience won't notice the mistake? The answer matters, because the difference separates simple error from something more deliberate.

Either way, the result looks the same; readers receive a story built on a false premise, and by the time the correction arrives, if it arrives at all, the damage has already been done.

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Pete Hegseth oversees a military comprised of people from every faith. The Pentagon chapel schedules services throughout the year that reflect those traditions.

Good Friday follows a longstanding Catholic practice. The email stated that practice in plain terms, but the reaction turned it into something that it wasn't.

Catholics in uniform know their faith and calendar; they know what Good Friday represents and how it's observed, yet the coverage assumes they don't. Or worse, that they won't question what they read, an assumption that says more about the outlets pushing the story than it does about the Pentagon.

The episode shows how quickly a narrative takes shape when it aligns with existing criticism. It also shows how little effort it takes to prevent it. One basic fact would've stopped the story before it started.

Instead, it moved forward, picked up speed, and reached readers who had no reason to doubt it.

The Pentagon handled the story the same way Catholic churches have for centuries, and the email reflected that reality.

Everything that followed came from ignorance.

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