Quad-Amputee Cornhole Champion Charged With Murder

David Manney | 11:34 PM on March 23, 2026
Quince Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A story that began with recognition for incredible athletic achievement has taken a sharp and troubling turn. A well-known figure in competitive cornhole, identified in reports as a quad-amputee champion, now faces a murder charge that has drawn national attention. The case centers on allegations that remain under investigation, yet the seriousness of the charge has already shifted public perception in a matter of hours.

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Dayton James Webber, 27, has been charged with the murder of Bradrick Michael Wells, also 27, following a contentious argument.

The person at the center of the case built a reputation through resilience and skill. Competing at a high level without the use of all four limbs requires discipline and determination that most people can't fully grasp. 

That background shaped how many viewed the competitor, not just as an athlete but as a symbol of perseverance. The current charge stands in stark contrast to that image, which makes the situation even more difficult for those who closely followed cornhole.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Webber is in custody and that the investigation remains active. Details surrounding the alleged crime are still being developed, and authorities haven't released a full account of the events leading up to the arrest. What is clear is that the charge itself carries weight; murder cases move through the system with scrutiny, and the process ahead will determine the outcome based on evidence presented in court.

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Public reaction has been swift and divided; some have expressed shock, given Webber's background and public image, while others have taken a more cautious approach, waiting for verified details before drawing conclusions.

That split reflects a broader challenge in situations like this: when a public figure, active in a sport that's not quite mainstream, faces  a serious accusation, the response often shifts between disbelief and judgment before all the facts come forward.

The cornhole community now faces its moment of reflection. Competitive circles, even those that don't draw constant national attention, build strong connections among players and fans. News like this disrupts that sense of familiarity while raising questions about how well people know those they watch and support. It also places organizers and sponsors in a position where they must carefully respond while legal proceedings unfold.

The legal process moves step by step; prosecutors will present their case, while defense attorneys will challenge the evidence. A judge and, if necessary, a jury will weigh what's proven in court. That structure exists to ensure that decisions rest on facts, not assumptions or early reactions. Until that process runs its course, the case remains an allegation rather than a conclusion.

Situations like this also test how quickly narratives form; a compelling personal story shapes how someone is seen long before any controversy arises. When a serious charge enters the picture, that earlier narrative doesn't disappear, but it no longer stands alone. The tension between past perception and present accusation creates uncertainty that only a full legal review can resolve.

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A murder charge carries consequences that reach far beyond headlines; it affects families, communities, and anybody connected to the case. The legal system doesn't take the lead, and its outcome depends on evidence rather than reputation. Until then, restraint matters; strong reactions are understandable, yet patience remains essential while the facts come into focus.

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David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

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