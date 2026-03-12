Whoopi Goldberg Says Trump Started a War to Distract From Nancy Guthrie

One of the co-hosts of our favorite harpy eagle nest, The View, recently floated a theory that might even make the most dedicated conspiracy forums blush. Whoopi Goldberg claimed President Donald Trump launched military action involving Iran as a way to distract the public from the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The claim surfaced during a discussion about rising oil prices and conflict in the Middle East.

Goldberg described the situation as "nutty" and wondered why the conversation had moved away from Guthrie's disappearance and the lingering questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's files.

Whoopi Goldberg on The View suggests that Trump’s Iran war is “to distract” from Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.



Co-hosts nod. Audience claps.



Who’s dumber: the Woke Reich or the Deranged left? pic.twitter.com/nacNDsPlvo — JeremyUnplugged (@JeremyUnplugged) March 12, 2026

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has drawn real concern and an ongoing investigation after she vanished near her home last month, prompting searches by law enforcement and volunteers. Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about the case and asked anybody with information to contact investigators.

Authorities have examined a damaged utility box near the property after reports of a possible internet outage around the time Nancy Guthrie disappeared. The search continues, and no confirmed explanation has surfaced yet.

Golberg's theory suggests the Trump administration is approximating Wag the Dog, a movie in which a fictional president starts a war to distract from controversy. The idea requires believing the president would risk international escalation, economic consequences, and military danger to steer cable news conversations away from a domestic investigation.

Her claim lands somewhere between speculation and pure daytime television theater. Launching military operations ranks among the most serious decisions any president can make, and treating it as a political distraction device demands a level of imagination that stretches well beyond common sense.

Operation Epic Fury is an action involving military decisions, informed by intelligence assessments, strategic planning, and consultation with defense leadership.

The notion that such operations exist primarily to bury a news story about a missing relative of a television host pushes credibility to a territory usually reserved for internet message boards and late-night satire.

The segment on The View didn't unfold in stunned silence: Goldberg's co-hosts nodded along, like seals waiting for anchovies, while the studio audience applauded, giving the moment the atmosphere of a political rally rather than a sober discussion of foreign policy.

Goldberg argued that the war "gets everybody worked up," which supposedly prevents the public from focusing on other stories, such as Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. That assumption also ignores a basic reality about modern media. The public digests multiple major stories at the same time every single day.

Savannah Guthrie continues to urge the public to help locate her mother as investigators pursue leads. Community searches, law enforcement efforts, and national attention remain focused on the case. Turning the disappearance into a political conspiracy theory does nothing to help that effort. Instead, it turns a family tragedy into another talking point inside a television debate.

Goldberg built her career around outspoken commentary and strong political opinions, so sharp criticism of a president comes with the territory on a daytime political news show. Claiming a war exists mainly to distract from a missing woman crosses into a territory where ridicule becomes unavoidable.

Wars reshape global markets, threaten lives, and involve thousands of people inside the military and intelligence community, and the idea that those events exist mainly to bury a domestic headline leaves many viewers shaking their heads.

Moments like this explain why so many Americans are increasingly skeptical of celebrity political commentary. TV personalities can say almost anything inside a studio and face little consequences when the theory collapses under its own weight.

Viewers watching from home often respond with the only reaction such claims deserve: disbelief mixed with laughter, dealing with the concussion caused by hitting one's head against the table.

