Fernando Mendoza and Indiana’s Blueprint for a Title Run

The truth comes out faster in football than in predictions. A team can talk about strength, reputation, and history until kickoff. But once the ball is live, only performance matters. Some teams answer the moment, while others fade.

On a night when the stakes couldn't have been higher, Indiana football didn't fade.

A Night to Remember

When the Indiana Hoosiers routed the Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3, in the Rose Bowl, not only did the result represent the largest postseason loss in Alabama's history — a program built on championships and playoff tradition — but it extended Indiana's historic run. Indiana took control early and never looked back.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza stood at the center of every defining play, throwing with precision, moving with poise, and making decisions that kept his teammates confident and Alabama's defense guessing.

IU's offense didn't just score; it sustained long drives that kept Alabama's offense off the field and simply wore down a defense that people thought would always bend but never break.

Mendoza has become must-see TV whenever a microphone is put in front of him.

“Well, first of all, my team and I want to give all the glory to God. What a historic venue the Rose Bowl is, one of the best venues in all of sports,” he said on the ESPN broadcast as he looked directly into the camera. “[This team] is just a great conglomerate of individuals coming together and really forming complementary football. Coach [Curt Cignetti] has hit on us: no complacency. And especially when you have a bye, it’s tough to get in the rhythm of football. But once we got our feet on the ground, we knew that we were going to stick together and come out with this W.”

A Season of Consistency

This win wasn't a complete surprise; all season long, Indiana's results kept matching its ranking. Week after week, the Hoosiers proved worthy of the top slot in the polls by beating quality opponents with balance, discipline, and toughness.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti's game plans carried clarity and purpose, with mistakes not piling up, special teams contributing when needed, the defense making stops at key times, and the offense refusing to hurry or panic even when the game demanded speed.

Mendoza's leadership provided leadership for each unit, his accuracy gave receivers room to make plays, and remaining calm under pressure kept drives alive, a trait that matters most when playoff intensity spikes.

“The only reason I won the Heisman is because I’m one out of 22 players on the Indiana football team,” he said. “It’s a team award, our team performs fantastically throughout the entire season and I was blessed and honored by God to be able to receive that award. And now, all I got to do is do my part in this great unit in order to try to get a win every single week.”





Alabama’s Struggles on a Big Stage

Alabama entered this year's playoffs amid controversy but with plenty of playoff experience, a strong record, and expectations that few programs ever meet.

But on this day, Alabama never found its traction; Indian's defense clogged running lanes, forced uncomfortable throws, and took away space in the middle of the field. Alabama's offense lacked the running game and answers it needed, while struggling to stay on schedule against relentless pressure.

When the offense can't move the ball and the defense can't make stops, the scoreboard reflects an imbalance that showed up early and stayed there.

What Comes Next

Indiana's win sets up a rematch with the Oregon Ducks in the semifinals next week. Oregon advanced by beating a Big 12 team with a shutdown defense and timely offense.

It will be the second time the teams face each other. Earlier in the season, the Hoosiers walked out of that matchup with a 30-20 win in Eugene, Oregon.

Both teams can draw on familiarity and tendencies, yet any rematch demands adjustments, not memories. Both teams need to refine their approach and anticipate change.

Next week's Peach Bowl presents a new test for Indiana: Oregon will try to correct what went wrong the first time, while Indiana must meet those corrections with execution and the same discipline that wrecked Alabama.

Why This Matters

Yeah, I know, one game doesn't determine a season, while some may point to rankings and records, but elite paths are built on decisive wins and team identity. Indiana's win over Alabama stamped the Hoosiers (the Hoosiers!) as a force that no opponent can treat casually.

Mendoza's calm leadership and unflappable presence gave his teammates a foundation of belief. The defense bent at times, but never broke. Their run game created space, and every phase worked as a unit rather than a collection of individuals.

That unity doesn't simply make Indiana a contender, but a program capable of carrying big moments forward.

Final Thoughts

The New Year's game provided clarity; a team that had built its season on consistency and belief backed it up when everything was on the line.

When Indiana steps onto the field next week, it carries not just a win over Alabama but also the confidence it has earned.

I'm openly rooting for Indiana — in case you hadn't noticed. The school's turnaround was sudden and spectacular, but also built to last. It's a fantastic story.

The next chapter starts in a week, and this team has already shown it knows how to not only take control but also never let go.

