Why Is Mayorkas Seemingly Getting a Pass?





If a single person from the Biden administration deserves sustained scrutiny, Alejandro Mayorkas sits at the top of the list. As Secretary of Homeland Security, he presided over the most chaotic period at the southern border in modern American history.

It's not even close.

There were record crossings, overwhelmed cities, and steeply climbing fentanyl deaths, thriving cartels, all with governors begging for help.

Yet as the Trump administration continues to settle back in power, Mayorkas has barely been mentioned: When was the last time you heard his name mentioned?

Silence follows a man whose fingerprints are all over a still-broken — but rapidly repairing — system.

That silence simply feels wrong.

Mayorkas didn't quietly drift through his tenure: The House impeached him in early 2024 on charges tied to dereliction of duty and misleading Congress about border enforcement, a vote narrowly passing, yet generating a political earthquake for a sitting Cabinet secretary.

The Senate later dismissed the articles on procedural grounds, but not after a full airing of the facts: no trial or verdict on conduct. Accountability stalled halfway up the mountain.

Republicans didn't lack for outrage at the time. Mayorkas sat through hours of grilling on Capitol Hill. Senators such as Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Ron Johnson, and Marco Rubio pressed him extremely hard on border numbers, cartel activity, and enforcement gaps.





House members, including Mark Green, Jim Jordan, and Chip Roy, accused him of outright ignoring the law. Words like "dereliction" and "failure" flew freely. Headlines followed as the cameras rolled.

Then the moment passed.

Today, all the essential positions are filled with Republicans who control key levers of government. The architect of the previous mess fades into the background like an inconvenient footnote, an absence inviting suspicion. Either Mayorkas bears responsibility, or none of the conservative outrage meant anything at all.

There's an idea that political calculation explains the quiet; Trump wants results over vendettas. Prosecuting former officials risks claims of retribution, regardless of the legitimacy of those actions. The focus remains fixed on enforcement, deportations, and deterrence, an explanation that carries weight, but nothing close to satisification.

Ignoring Mayorkas sends a dangerous signal, telling future officials that catastrophic policy carries no personal cost. Oversight becomes theater, and impeachment becomes white noise. If a Cabinet secretary can preside over systemic failure, mislead Congress, and walk away untouched, then the concept of accountability turns optional.

Then there's the kind of Nuremberg Defense: Mayorkas functioned as a shield rather than a driver. Biden sets the agenda, activist staff and pressure groups shape policy. Mayorkas executed orders while absorbing the blows. Even if true, execution and leadership still matter. The border crisis did not occur in isolation; decisions were approved and repeatedly defended despite their proven failures.

Americans noticed the patterns, watched the hearings, heard promises, and, as outrage peaked and then vanished, saw trust erode when consequences never arrived.

Trump built his political identity on naming failures plainly, calling out generals, bureaucrats, and foreign leaders without hesitation. It's a mold that fits Mayorkas to a T, and letting him slip quietly into obscurity contradicts that instinct.

Accountability doesn't need prison bars or show trials, just a public reckoning — although images of several people being frog-marched certainly would be cool! Get testimony under oath, provide clear explanations, and create an honest record. Mayorkas owes his country that much; so does the system that elevated him, then looked away.

If Mayorkas continues to drift away, untouched, anger will feel justified. Not performative anger, earned anger, because ignoring failure promises repetition.

Silence protects nobody except the following official, who is planning to do the same things.

