How Candace Owens Turned Paranoia Into A Business Model

Once there was a youthful, defiant conservative voice who confronted hecklers on hostile campuses.

Candace Owens spoke with fire and clarity, often shoulder to shoulder with Charlie Kirk. They challenged liberal orthodoxies, defended free speech, and argued their case in hostile environments.

Back then, Owens seemed grounded in ideals over spectacle. Now, however, her public persona reads like a map of extreme leaps and wild assumptions. Recently, she claimed on X that a "high-ranking French government whistleblower" told her that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte had authorized a contract on her life — allegedly hiring an assassination squad that included an Israeli operative.

According to Owens, she filed reports with U.S. agencies. She justified going off the air for safety: a story that escalates a pattern of behavior over the past couple of years, a shift from confrontational conservatism to what now looks like full-blown conspiratorial branding.

The Past Two Years In Fast Forward

Owens hardened her line on Israel in 2023 and early 2024, as well as Gaza, where she paired valid policy critiques with sweeping allegations about "political Jews" and conspiratorial cabals that influence Hollywood: Rhetoric that drew condemnation from the right, including public denunciations from past allies.

Her relationship by March 2024 with mainstream conservative media had fractured entirely.

The outlet that once helped build her national profile cut ties after months of escalating public sniping, especially over Israel and antisemitism.

Despite the reactions, she turned to international controversy: She embraced a long-debunked conspiracy that the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, was secretly born a man. Then, as if that weren't bad enough, she doubled down. By early 2025, she launched a multi-part video series and promoted a book repeating the allegations.

Later this year, in July, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens in Delaware, citing a "relentless year-long campaign" of false claims meant to drive traffic and profit.

With a defiant attitude, she vowed to fight in court and called the suit a publicity stunt.

That wasn't the only fallout.

In October, the Australian High Court upheld a visa ban that had blocked her planned 2024 speaking tour, ruling that her prior inflammatory remarks posed a potential risk to social cohesion abroad.

More fallout followed.

Owen's record includes repeated attacks on LGBTQ+ people, denial of Holocaust-era atrocities, and inflammatory rhetoric targeting Jews, Muslims, and other groups.

Then came the November eruption: Owens claimed a French-Israeli assassination squad targeted her and tied the plot to the death of Charlie Kirk, linking her claim to a supposed tip from a French government official. Unfortunately for her, she offered no evidence.

From Conservative Provocateur to Culture Arsonist

It's a transition that really mattered. From the start, Owens used confrontation: campus debates, media interviews, and policy attacks. She built a following by arguing ideas: Over the last two years, she's pivoted to spectacles in the shape of conspiracies, defamation campaigns, border bans, and now claims of international assassination plots.

It becomes a convoluted situation: when someone breaks with former allies, attacks Israel from the right, defends discredited figures, pushes wild gender conspiracies about a foreign first lady, and claims foreign governments want her dead, the story doesn't read like conservative activism. Instead, it reads like a brand built on outrage, shock, and unverified claims.

The kind of branding she's using feeds on escalation: Social media algorithms reward the loudest, bleakest, and most traumatic. For Owens, those rewards matter more than truth or coherence.

Why Conservatives Need Better Heroes

When movements appear, we find they survive on ideas, not melodrama. The modern conservative project, under President Donald Trump's second term, needs thoughtful critique, not conspiratorial chaos. Voices that ask hard questions about foreign policy, war, and corruption have value, but paranoia doesn't mean the same thing as accountability. Evangelizing conspiracy theories and monetizing fear degrades both credibility and moral standing.

With a career, showing outrage alone makes for a weak foundation: fear sells clicks, might win eyeballs, but destroys trust. And when people cling to every outrageous claim as evidence of hidden truths, they lose the ability to reason, leaving real ideas to drown in a sea of distraction.

Final Thoughts

Candace Owens once served as a defiant voice on hostile campuses: a conservative willing to fight for ideas under fire. However, over the last couple of years, Owens' record has become a parade of conspiracy theories, visa bans, defamation lawsuits, and now an alleged international hit list that supposedly targets her.

Behind all the noise, sit the victims of jokes about the Holocaust, denials of sexual atrocities, and a first lady subjected to obsession over her gender. Algorithms push the loudest voice, wildest claim, and the scariest possibility: a structure Owens didn't invent, but simply embraced harder than most who came before her.

Right now, the conservative movement doesn't need to burn its credibility on carnival theatrics. Instead, it needs to find clarity, reason, and purpose in an age where truth fights to survive.

Kindness doesn't need victimhood, while integrity doesn't need spectacle. At some point, any movement needs grownups.

Not screamers.

