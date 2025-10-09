Righteous by Default: How Power Begets Moral Arrogance on the Left

Pop quiz: Who speaks like prophets but governs like amateurs, preaching justice, yet exalting themselves across Washington, D.C., and in state capitals, evolving into a new political species?

Answer: The self-anointed moral sovereigns, let me know if you've heard of them: AOC, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Gavin Newsom, Ilhan Omar, Maxine Waters, Katie Porter, Dick Durbin, Hakeem Jeffries, Richard Blumenthal, Rashida Tlaib, and even Hank "Guam is Doomed" Johnson; all share a single defining trait.

They claim virtue as entitlement.

The Anatomy of Moral Immunity

Traditionally speaking, these aren't politicians who see public service as stewardship, but as validation. Governance isn't their purpose; it's a self-issued virtue announced to the masses by proclamation with consciences beyond reproach. Their belief is that conviction excuses failure, treating humility as weakness and uncertainty as sin.

Nancy Pelosi wears her Rosary beads, quoting Scripture while defending abortion through every trimester.

Gavin Newsom invokes his faith while presiding over the collapse of California and defending policies that convert thriving cities into open-air morgues.

On camera, AOC weeps for migrants before voting on policies that deepen their misery. Omar and Tlaib preach their idea of justice and filtering every human tragedy through grievance. Schumer and Durbin thunder with moral clarity, while behind closed doors, they trade favors.

We're not witnessing hypocrisy. Hypocrisy signifies there's a conflict between word and deed. However, the self-anointed don't wrestle with such a conflict because they believe they are the good, and their reflection is righteousness itself.

The Stagecraft of Compassion

Using their compassion as a theater, they rehearse their outrages, memorized from a script. Cameras begin rolling, the lights come up, and their empathy becomes performance.

And they are excellent actors, using skills up-and-coming actors would envy: tears, hashtags, slogans, and staged photos carefully placed to prove their devotion.

The defining act of AOC was her border visit, where she posed against a chain-link fence, breaking down in tears and looking into the void for the photographers—people who later revealed there weren't any migrants in sight.

Omar and Tlaib express anguish towards foreign borders, conveniently ignoring families shattered by crime and fentanyl in America. Maxine Waters shouts, Pelosi stammers and sighs; each gesture is proof of feeling instead of substance.

Even Hank "Guam is Toast" Johnson played the same role. It didn't matter that his concern had no basis in science because that wasn't the point. He needed to shoot a flare that he cared, and suddenly, the new definition of leadership became caring.

Power Without Consequence

Privilege's defense mechanism is moral immunity. These elites are not afraid of facing judgment from those they harm; they live in such safe districts that fogging a mirror gets them elected.

Their staff expertly buffers them from failure, while media allies spin their errors into an attempt at nobility.

Why? Because they no longer fear the people they represent.

There are no apologies when their policies fail; they simply moralize louder. They recite poetry when their cities crumble, and when citizens demand answers, they receive nothing but sermons, equating opposition with evil and mistaking resistance for virtue.

The Schumer Shutdown

The Schumer Shutdown captures that arrogance better than any other act. For over a week, the federal government has been frozen. Hundreds of thousands of people have either been furloughed or are working without pay.

Agencies we depend on for security are ground to a halt, because Schumer is leading democrats to vote No on the Republican Clean Continuing Resolution unless it includes several caveats, including new subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Schumer declares the stalemate is "better for us every day" as he smiles for the cameras, while the media ignores the fact that he hasn't met with President Donald Trump since the first meeting of the "Big Four."

If there's a better illustration of moral detachment, I need to see it. Schumer calls the shutdown a moral victory, conveniently ignoring families who are crippled, soldiers waiting on pay, and small businesses depending on federal contracts.

Across the country, infrastructure projects have stalled. Chicago's Red Line expansion has lost $2.1 billion in funding, while projects in New York, closely tied to Schumer's political network, have been suspended.

At the same time, Democrats introduced a bill to reimburse federal workers for their children's care, but it was merely a symbolic gesture without a source of funding. Reading from their script, they weaponize crisis for headlines while moralizing about compassion.

Recent polling shows that most Americans blame everyone, but the people understand what Washington refuses to: that one party treats collapse as their moral stage, with Schumer declaring each passing day a public relations win.

For the rest of us, each passing day is a sign of decay.

The Collapse of Accountability

Moral arrogance breeds intolerance and betrayal, and those aren't the only spawn of the virtuist elites.

In their bible, when leaders believe disagreement equals wickedness, intolerance thrives, creating a climate that kills conversation. The person who dares to question is labeled as hateful or racist, while dissenting voters become villains. Once meant for dialogue, the public square now hosts confessionals for the "approved."

Betrayal follows intolerance. For example, when elected leaders place their image above their duty, the U.S. becomes collateral damage. The long-practiced act of speaking of equity is deepening inequality. Promising safety, they dismantled the law enforcement system, while chasing green utopias, and ignoring the families who freeze from energy shortages.

In real time, the Schumer Shutdown revealed that betrayal, proving how self-proclaimed virtue justifies national harm. Meanwhile, federal workers wonder when their next paycheck arrives; our vaunted, volunteer military continues protecting all of us while they stand on the wall without pay.

Yet, the architects of the impasse treat their stand as an act of righteousness, congratulating themselves for standing firm, not noticing or caring that America is holding its breath.

While claiming moral purity, the elite delivers practical ruin; their piety demands belief.

Results, however, aren't in their bible.

The Real Measure of Character

A political party doesn't inherit character; it's earned through humility, discipline, and service. It's doing the right thing when nobody is looking.

The people who placed their lives on the line, building our country, rarely sought applause. Yes, they failed, learned, and tried again. Rinse and repeat.

President Lincoln admitted mistakes and Truman took responsibility, knowing that leadership meant accountability, not sanctimony.

The current incarnation of the Left's arrogance illustrates a moral vacuum; replacing duty with virtue signaling, law with emotion, and humility with pride.

The result?

Paralysis. We're left with a government that preaches endlessly but isn't capable of repairing what's broken.

Our answer to this class of people isn't revenge or mockery, although sometimes they themselves handle it for us. We need to reject the false prophets and stop mistaking theatrics for conviction.

Virtue belongs to the deed, not their declaration.

The sanctimonious ruling class of the Left believes it owns righteousness.

It doesn't.

In their own minds, they're righteous by default; power is their sacrament, arrogance their creed, and failure is their legacy.

America, especially the Loony Left, deserves better priests.

Final Thoughts

Looking through the lens of history, the self-righteous believed that they alone could interpret truth.

The ancient Pharisees used the law to claim it; the French revolutionaries used terror to claim it; our modern "progressives" use moral display to claim it.

Regardless of their acts and beliefs, the end is always the same: When the righteous rule, neglecting humility, freedom suffocates.

Our American experiment depends on flawed men and women who know they are flawed, not on saints wearing suits. When the time comes that voters reward honesty over theater, humility of posturing, and competence over that old chestnut, compassion-for-show, our republic will heal.

Until then, we remain an unwilling audience to the righteous by default.





