Americans Are, Quite Simply, Over Woke Everything

“Sir, this is a Wendy’s.” The universal phrase basically translates to telling some nagging little harpy, “Dude, nobody cares.” Today, these are the people who look at everything through the distorting lens of political theater, identity politics, climate hysteria, skin color, etc. and insist that we "go thou and do likewise" or risk our eternal condemnation.

To which the majority of Americans now yawn indifferently, look askance at the little nags, and bid them to bugger off. Still, there are those who stridently insist that politics must be infused into every facet of American culture. Sometimes, they even write opinion pieces in USA Today, which is where we find one Nancy Armour, who penned, “Super Bowl a rejection of Trump’s vision for America.” And here I thought it was a football game in which the Philadelphia Eagles rejected the game plan and execution of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the progressive left never could abide leaving anything alone—not your straws, your shopping bags, not your choice of food, nor your preferred vehicle, the diameter of your water pipes, your gas stove, your gas water heater, your child’s education, your girls' sports team, not your freedom of movement when a mob decides to block a public road or highway, not your business, your earnings, your religious freedom, or your freedom of speech.

It must all be sullied. Everything up to and including the Super Bowl must be contaminated and cheapened by the ubiquitous reach of ideological delusion. Which is how you get sentences like:

From the pregame festivities featuring a cornucopia of New Orleans music to the not-so-subtle optics of Kendrick Lamar’s red, white and blue flag of Black men to the ads touting science and diversity to the Philadelphia Eagles burying the Kansas City Chiefs, the entire day felt like a repudiation of the sledgehammer President Donald Trump and his minions are trying to take to this country.

Who knew? Who knew that when the crowd in the Superdome erupted in applause to President Trump — who, according to CBS, enjoys a 53% approval rating — they were registering their repudiation of the man? Who knew that the 59% approval rating of his plan to deport illegal aliens and the 64% approval of his deployment of American troops to the southern border ACTUALLY underscores a huge disapproval of the supposed “sledgehammer” the Trump administration is taking to the country?

Yes, there were a few rather obvious political overtones to the events, including a halftime performance that I’m told represented one segment of rap/hip-hop performer(s) in an internecine squabble against another segment over who is the most woke, or most renegade, or some such. I don’t care anymore. Having been hectored and tormented ad nauseam on racial grievances ever since Barack Obama descended from the heavens to divide and conquer American citizens, a great many of us are simply over it. If you want to spend the rest of your life mired in centuries-old grievances, have at it. Most Americans, of all races and colors, have moved on.

Many years ago, when the renowned economist Walter Williams (a black gentleman) would guest host on Rush Limbaugh’s radio program, he would spend the first half hour or so offering absolution and forgiveness to all white people in general, and white liberals in particular, for the collective guilt of slavery. Having absolved whites for the sins of their ancestors, Professor Williams would proceed to beg them to stop meddling around in the black community because their programs were positively wrecking the black family.

But the progressive left never could abide leaving anything alone, which leaves people like Ms. Armour free to heap a generous amount of disdain on President Trump. She forfeits her ideological sobriety, however, when she lives her political fantasies vicariously through every detail of a football game.