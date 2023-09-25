'Unwoke' Free-for-All #52: We're Embarrassed By the Fettermanization of America

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Oops, I’m a little late posting this reminder. Sadly, it’s now evergreen.

Thanks to John Fetterman and his inability to find a “Big and Tall” men’s store, we’ve reached a point of peak slovenliness in the chamber that was once looked upon as being the upper crust of Capitol Hill.

We’re comedians. The guys you look to when you want to revel in tastelessness.

John Fetterman and his skanky sweats on the Senate floor are too tasteless even for us.

There’s plenty to dislike about Fetterman’s politics alone, but he’s really putting extra effort into being the biggest bottom-feeder in a party full of them. If I had a talk show, I would invite a bunch of Fetterman voters to explain why they voted for him and then I would ask them to share whatever childhood trauma led them to doing something that stupid.

Full disclosure: I still won’t be dressing up for work. However, I also won’t be voting on legislation that could ruin your lives.

