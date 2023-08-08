Columns
By Stephen Kruiser 11:43 PM on August 08, 2023
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #82: Illegal Aliens Bearing Biblical Diseases and Badges

I want to begin by reminding everyone that each new “Unwoke” episode is usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon, no matter how long it takes me to get around to doing this blurb post.

The bad news from our open borders never gets better while President LOLEightyonemillion is in office, but we weren’t quite prepared for it to go this crazy. In just a short period of time we learned that the threat of a biblical plague had been revived and that Illinois was going to let illegal aliens get into law enforcement without becoming citizens.

We had previously been told that no badges were needed.

A lively discussion is had about chronic border woes. Because it’s forever election season again, we also get around to the evils of vote-by-mail.

Our Douchebags of the Week not Named Joe Biden are kinda fun too.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.
