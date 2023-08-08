'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #82: Illegal Aliens Bearing Biblical Diseases and Badges

I want to begin by reminding everyone that each new “Unwoke” episode is usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon, no matter how long it takes me to get around to doing this blurb post.

The bad news from our open borders never gets better while President LOLEightyonemillion is in office, but we weren’t quite prepared for it to go this crazy. In just a short period of time we learned that the threat of a biblical plague had been revived and that Illinois was going to let illegal aliens get into law enforcement without becoming citizens.