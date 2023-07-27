Kruiser's 'Worst Week Ever'—Spare Me the Harumphing of the Conservascolds

Apparently, I’m supposed to hate “Barbie.” The movie, not the doll. Wait, I haven’t had any real clarification on that from the finger-wagging scolds on the conservative side of the aisle.

I should note up front that I have no plans to see the movie, which means I have no feelings about it one way or the other. Unlike many people, I tend to not form opinions about movies I haven’t seen.

As I pay attention to most of what is going on in entertainment, I am, of course, aware of the phenomenon surrounding “Barbie” this summer. I think it’s hilarious that people decided to see it and “Oppenheimer” in the same weekend, thus creating the “Barbenheimer” craze. Honestly, after the waking nightmare of the last three years in this country, the fact that so many people are going nuts to watch two such wildly different movies is harmless, goofy relief.

For reasons I haven’t bothered to figure out, I’ve seen more than one disparaging post in conservative media about “Barbie.” I don’t care what the reasoning behind any of them is because it’s summertime and this is my favorite time of year. I prefer to enjoy myself. I remember a time when I could expect the same attitude from almost all of the conservatives around me. Something’s gotten in the right-wing water in recent years though.

Back in the heady days of the Tea Party movement, a lot of us would travel to several conservative conferences a year. The most noticeable feature of all of them was that we knew how to have fun. Quite a bit of it. The “Kruiser Kabana” branding that I use for various things here at PJ Media is the name of a recurring party that I first hosted at a conference in 2010. It still happens every once in a while, and, when it does, it reminds me of the good old days.

Somewhere along the way, outrage became a big seller among the previously fulltime fun conservative crowd. I haven’t been a fan of this because being constipated and angry all of the time seems like a lefty thing to me. The perma-grievance progs are in a bad mood all of the time and I can’t figure out why any red-blooded conservative would want to emulate them.

If you don’t want to see a particular movie, don’t see the movie. Nobody needs to know about it. Personally, I’m too busy to make a habit of publicly announcing every movie I don’t want to see or every awards show that I’m not watching. Even my ego isn’t so out of control that I would believe that anyone else cares.

There’s way too much wrong with the world on a good day. We don’t need to compound it by harumphing and stomping our feet over silly crap like movies. Here’s an idea, if you want to talk about movies, watch one you like and share that.

Radical, I know!

Let’s get back to being the fun people. There will be plenty of time for grousing with long faces when we are all in the gulag.