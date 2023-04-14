'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #69: Stand-Up Comedy Helped Us Know the Touch of a Woman

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
Those who listen to this podcast regularly know that Kevin and I have a tendency to get a little, well, tangential. We do this when we’re not recording too, which is how this episode came to be.
Welcome to a tabloid-esque sharing of what being on stage for a living did for two guys who never got a lot of dates before grabbing a microphone.
Hey, we did a lot of politics for the first 20 or so minutes of the episode. A lightening of the mood was in order. And you get a deeply personal glimpse into the lives of two professional attention you-know-whats.
There is also an update about how the plans for the “Unwoke Comedy Tour” are proceeding, and they are proceeding! There was even more progress made for part of the plan after we recorded.
Hop on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and ride into the TMI frontier!
