'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #69: Stand-Up Comedy Helped Us Know the Touch of a Woman

By Stephen Kruiser 10:15 AM on April 14, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Those who listen to this podcast regularly know that Kevin and I have a tendency to get a little, well, tangential. We do this when we’re not recording too, which is how this episode came to be.

Welcome to a tabloid-esque sharing of what being on stage for a living did for two guys who never got a lot of dates before grabbing a microphone.

Hey, we did a lot of politics for the first 20 or so minutes of the episode. A lightening of the mood was in order. And you get a deeply personal glimpse into the lives of two professional attention you-know-whats.

There is also an update about how the plans for the “Unwoke Comedy Tour” are proceeding, and they are proceeding! There was even more progress made for part of the plan after we recorded.

Hop on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and ride into the TMI frontier!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
