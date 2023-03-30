Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #32: Yes, the American Left Really Wants Conservatives Dead

By Stephen Kruiser 3:06 PM on March 30, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

It’s a more serious All-Access episode this week. Kevin and I discuss the heartbreaking tragedy in Nashville and how it clarifies the fact that the American left is fully radicalized and more violent than ever.

We also share our opinions about red flag laws. And what would any episode be without a sweeping generalization from me, this time about women?

BIG NEWS: The Magic Mescaline Pony finally has a name!

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
