[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Stop Acting Like You're Old, Young People

I take a lot of quick Instagram breaks every day. It’s my social media happy place for food, booze, and memes. There are a lot of memes from thirty-something millennials complaining about being “old.” I see a lot of the same refrain on Twitter from the same age group.

How in the heck did you all become elderly curmudgeons at such a young age?

Here I am, once again being the “lighten up” life coach. People need to have more fun, and I’m here to remind everyone of that as often as needed.

Production Note: I’m thinking of rebranding this effort with something that’s more reflective of what I want to do with it. The “Briefing” in the title makes it seem like an extension of my Morning Briefing, which I guess it was originally intended to be. We started this during COVID, so it’s all a blur. I want to do more quick hit videos, both from my desk and out in public. Many (most?) of them won’t be political or newsy.

Just thought I’d share.

Enjoy!

