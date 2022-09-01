Culture
Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Another Woke Assassination Attempt on Comedy

By Stephen Kruiser Sep 01, 2022 8:22 PM ET

Because I have been rapidly running out of British shows to binge while I’m working on the Morning Briefing every night, I was excited to finally plunge into the world of Apple TV+.  There were a few shows that I immediately put on my watch list, including the latest effort from Maya Rudolph, Loot.

via GIPHY

After my overwhelmingly good experience with Ted Lasso, I was really looking forward to Loot. I am a huge fan of Maya Rudolph’s work. The show didn’t disappoint until the last 15 minutes of the Season 1 finale.

There is a big spoiler in this video, but it was necessary to save people from the ideological assault. I’m here for you, Conservative America.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice