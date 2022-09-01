[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Another Woke Assassination Attempt on Comedy

Because I have been rapidly running out of British shows to binge while I’m working on the Morning Briefing every night, I was excited to finally plunge into the world of Apple TV+. There were a few shows that I immediately put on my watch list, including the latest effort from Maya Rudolph, Loot.



via GIPHY

After my overwhelmingly good experience with Ted Lasso, I was really looking forward to Loot. I am a huge fan of Maya Rudolph’s work. The show didn’t disappoint until the last 15 minutes of the Season 1 finale.

There is a big spoiler in this video, but it was necessary to save people from the ideological assault. I’m here for you, Conservative America.

Enjoy!