The White House Isn't So Proud of What Happened at Its Pride Party

The Biden administration could not be virtue-signaling any harder about the sixth month of the leftist liturgical calendar, Pride. It raised the most extreme version of the rainbow flag on the two-story White House portico, flanked by two American flags. Then the president’s official Twitter account shared a picture of this garish display and announced, “America is a nation of Pride.”

Yes, dear readers, you now live in a nation dedicated to the deadliest of the seven deadly sins. As such, you probably knew how all of this would turn out. As PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado reported, the White House Pride event turned into the degenerate display anyone familiar with these celebrations could have predicted:

Do you ever feel as if Americans are practically daring God to try the Sodom and Gomorrah fire-and-brimstone treatment on us? Monday was one of those days for me, as it was revealed transgender activists proudly stripped their tops off on the White House lawn during a weekend Pride event Joe Biden and handlers were hosting. Besides the vile display being an abomination before one of America’s most historic and beloved buildings, there were children present at the event.

At least no chaps without pants underneath were spotted. After the event video surfaced, the Twitterverse felt compelled to point out the disconnect between the vulgar display and the narrative about Joe Biden. Many pointed out a tweet from Jill Biden’s account during the 2020 Election:

Decency is on the ballot. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) October 27, 2020

Uh-huh. Journalists were also mocked for their previous assessment of President Houseplant:

Biden’s message is decency and it fits him — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 25, 2020

Now it’s the day after the Pride celebration, and it seems the White House is capable of some shame. According to The Messenger News:

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” a White House spokesperson told The Messenger via email. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance,” the statement continues. “Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

I have been reliably informed that not affirming the behavior of the radical trans community is equivalent to violence. So, banning them from future events is probably akin to genocide or something. It is also hysterical that the White House believes nudity is not typical behavior at Pride events. There are videos all over social media of Pride parades nationwide where most participants are at least half naked—with children present.

Of course, Rose Montoya, one of the transgender individuals who decided to strip down, wants you to believe there is nothing disrespectful about the behavior. And if you think that him bearing the breasts he had bolted on as an adult is a problem, you are just confirming that he is a woman. He took to Twitter to make his statement in a video looking and sounding like an ’80s metal band singer after a bender.

Maybe don’t live your truth and express your joy in front of kids at an official government function. This was predictable as soon as hosting YouTube stars at the White House became a thing. It started with a woman who bathed in Fruit Loops, moved on to Dylan Mulvaney looking like a garish Audrey Hepburn with an Adam’s apple, and ended with people stripping on the White House lawn. Our enemies are laughing.

If a bit of embarrassment is all it takes to roll back the revolutionary LBGT+ lunacy, here are a few other things we should demand the White House schedule immediately. First, have Joe Biden attend a “family” drag show in a tavern. Put him right in the front row to observe how grown men in dresses interact with children. If he’s lucky, the organizers will let him sniff the hair of a kid or two.

Then, they should send Jill Biden to a local junior high. As an educator, this should be an easy ask. During her visit, she needs to read aloud selected passages of Gender Queer on camera. Remember, these books are necessary, so there is no reason the event should not stream live on Twitter.

As compassionate as she is, she should visit at least one teen boy and one teen girl in the hospital after transition surgery. Then the butcher who performed the double mastectomy or orchiectomy should explain the surgery and recovery in detail. She should also meet with Jazz Jennings’s mother, who can describe the lifelong “wound care” for boys who receive vaginoplasties. Again, these events should be broadcast live, preferably before the end of Pride month.

Then, I would like the president and his wife to welcome Chole Cole to the White House. Cole is a young woman suing the doctors who provided her testosterone and performed a double mastectomy as a teen. They should be forced to look her in the eye and assure her she received “life-saving care” because nothing could be further from the truth.