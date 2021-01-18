The Spectator Launches the Best Defense Against Cancel Culture: Laughing and Pointing

A regular column by an anonymous whistleblower operating deep within heart of the Social Justice Movement that is the entertainment industry. To protect their identity, they will go under the code-name ‘They/Them’. Wokeyleaks will also function as a confidential news leak organization for any other sources who wish to divulge classified information (and hilarious anecdotes) about woke culture without fear of getting canceled.

The first installment sets the stage and is very entertaining. They/Them discusses how they became disillusioned with the social-justice left. Here’s a brief snippet:

My disillusionment with the Social Justice ‘left’ was less a road to Damascus moment and more death by a thousand cucks. It was when a friend told me that ‘people are concerned about your use of POC hand emojis on Instagram’. Apparently, it’s ‘the equivalent of blackface’ (it’s really not). It was after a star-studded fundraising dinner when I watched a group of activists so engrossed in their cokey soliloquies on the refugee crisis that they left their guest — a Libyan refugee — alone outside an expensive private club unable to get in. It was witnessing the cowardice of an entire social group who completely abandoned a close friend when he became the subject of a #MeToo allegation that they all knew to be bogus. They were so afraid of being on the wrong side of a trendy cause that they all watched in silence as he was mauled by social media mobs and lost his career.

The rest of the introduction goes on in a similar vein with additional examples, especially about those who have become famous on social media. It does not take shots at people who may have legitimate grievances, which would not be productive. Rather, the Spectator’s piece highlights how people use these causes to advance their own interests and are enamored with their own benevolence.

The new feature closes by inviting others to join in exposing the rank hypocrisy of our moral betters:

To any would-be Edward Snowflakes out there: leak your woke-culture war crimes to [email protected] We promise to protect our sources. This article was originally published in The Spectator’s January 2021 US edition.

This is definitely a regular feature to look forward to, especially if you have a culture war crime to share. Think of Wokeyleaks as Dear Abby for normies who are trying to make sense of this bizarre moment we find ourselves in.