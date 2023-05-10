Wokness Kills: Bud Light Sales Nosedive Continues, and Now Other Anheuser-Busch Brands Are Suffering, Too

Go woke, go broke? Sure looks like it. Bud Light’s sales went into a nosedive immediately after the brand decided to showcase fake woman Dylan Mulvaney as its frontman, and the exodus shows no sign of slowing down. Now even other Anheuser-Busch brands are seeing sales declines, as the American people continue to register their disgust with being forced to accept and validate the trans madness even when all they wanted to do was grab a cold one.

The New York Post reported the good news on Tuesday: Anheuser-Busch’s dalliance with the pretend woman could wind up costing it billions of dollars in revenue. Bud Light earned $4.8 billion last year, with Modelo Especial raking in $3.75 billion, Michelob Ultra $3.3 billion, and Budweiser $1.83 billion. But so far this year, “Bud Light and Budweiser are the only top 10 US beers whose sales have dropped, with declines of 3% and 0.4%, respectively.”

The Post explained that “nationwide retail sales of Bud Light were down 23.4% versus a year ago in the week of April 29 — worse than the 21.4% decline it suffered a week earlier, according to Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ data.” Hey, that’s terrific! Patriots can celebrate by popping open a… Yuengling.

And that wasn’t all the good news, either. The Post added, “Meanwhile, as beer drinkers discover how many other beer brands fall under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella, the backlash is widening, according to the fresh data.” Even “Anheuser-Busch’s smaller US brands also got dinged, with its Natural Light brand down 5.2% and its Busch Light seeing a 1.8% drop.” Marvelous.

According to the Post, the hemorrhaging is just increasing: “The company’s flagship Budweiser brand took an 11.4% sales hit for the week ended April 29. Sales of Bud’s Michelob Ultra brand — the third-biggest-selling in the US behind No. 1 Bud Light and No. 2 Modelo Especial — were down 4.4%, according to Bump Williams data.” Bump Williams himself summed it up: “It’s not just a Bud Light issue. It’s an Anheuser-Busch portfolio problem now. If Bud Light doesn’t fix its trend by the end of this month, it will continue to lose market share because it will lose Memorial Day. That kicks off the summer season. There has to be a sense of urgency for InBev to correct these trends.”

This corporation-wide sales drop is altogether fitting and proper, since the controversy over Bud Light bringing on Mulvaney has now been raging for over five weeks, and Anheuser-Busch’s attempts to address it have all been halfhearted and cynical attempts at pleasing both trans fascists and patriots. The beer giant has alternated between ignoring the problem, pretending it didn’t exist, and issuing disingenuous excuses.

Benj Steinman of Beer Marketer’s Insights said, “Anecdotally we are hearing that sales of Bud Light are declining more rapidly at bars and restaurants where some consumers don’t want to be seen drinking it or they are getting into arguments over the brand.” Of course. Ordering a Bud Light today involves making a political statement. It’s tantamount to saying, “I’m a far-Left lunatic who believes that men can become women,” or at very least, “I’m a passive bot who allows the Leftist establishment to form my opinions and tell me what I can and cannot think.”

It’s easy to relax and have a good time while not making any political statement at all, just as Americans used to do in the good old days. All one has to do is order a different beer, one that Anheuser-Busch does not produce. The Post notes, “Coors Light and Miller Light each saw a more than 20% sales increase in the week ended April 29 compared to a year ago, according to Bump Williams and Nielsen data. Pabst Blue Ribbon was up 18.9% while Keystone Light saw a 15% bump over the same period.”

This is great to see. It demonstrates that corporations that continue to appease the hard Left and feel free to outrage the sensibilities of patriots in doing so can be made to suffer for it. Anheuser-Busch chose to market Bud Light to what is actually a tiny percentage of Americans that is in the grip of a terrible form of delusion and insanity. The crowning irony in all this is that these people are unlikely to be big beer drinkers at all. But if our good luck holds, they’ll be the last drinkers of Bud Light.