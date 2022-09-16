L.A. School District Shares Video from ‘Nutritionist’ Who Says Eating Right Is Racist

Your dreams have come true, kids: French fries and pizza are now good for you, so eat up, or else: if you don’t, you might be suspected of “white supremacism.” If you thought things couldn’t possibly get any crazier, forget it: a “nutritionist” has proclaimed that “nutrition standards are rooted in whiteness,” and so like Robert E. Lee and Bull Connor, they’ve got to go. Nor is the nutritionist in question, Kéra Nyemb-Diop, some nut raving on the streetcorner; she works for Mondelez International, which is so concerned about nutrition that it produces Oreos and Chips Ahoy!. She is so well respected that the Los Angeles Unified School District’s (LAUSD) Office of Human Relations Diversity and Equity (HRDE) just shared her eating-right-is-racism video on its Instagram account. Oh yes, they did.

It comes as no surprise, really, now that women are men and men are drag queens in primary schools, that someone who calls herself a “nutritionist” would tell us something like this and, instead of being laughed out of her profession, would be held up by what is supposed to be an organization of sane and sober educators as someone who actually has something to tell us. The video that the L.A. school district wanted those who are foolish enough to follow it on Instagram to see begins with one woman offering another a plate of doughnuts, and being absolutely baffled when they’re refused. “Are they moldy? I mean, are they poisoned?” The woman who refused a doughnut is speechless, whereupon the fatty snack pusher scolds her: “Hmm. You’re judging my food choices based on a false standard of ‘health,’ again, aren’t you?”

The refusenik says happily, “Guilty!,” but she doesn’t get off that easily. The video then cuts to Kéra Nyemb-Diop herself, identified only as “@Black.Nutritionist,” who declares: “Diet culture, fatphobia and systems of oppression have created false hierarchies of food; it shows up everywhere.” A bit later in the video, a woman appears who is identified as “@SavageXFatty.” A woman named Maya Finoh, whose tweets are protected, has that Twitter account, and here’s her Twitter bio: “cultural worker. a salone pikin from the 919. like claudia jones i’m left of marx. they/them.” In the video, she says: “We are all incorrectly taught from a young age that our size and therefore the foods that we eat are markers of our self-worth. Moralizing food can lead to harmful relationships with food and disordered eating.” See? If you say that people ought to eat right, it’ll just make them eat even worse.

Nyemb-Diop then continues: “Instead of focusing on ‘good’ and ‘bad’ choices, try to approach food with neutrality in mind.” “Neutrality” in this context means that a doughnut is as good as a plate of broccoli, a salad absolutely equivalent to a dish of ice cream. “The only foods that are bad for you,” insists @SavageXFatty, “are foods that contain allergens (intolerances), poisons, and contaminents, or foods that are spoiled or is otherwise inedible.” Nyemb-Diop concludes: “Eat without guilt regardless of what society says.”

Now, Nyemb-Diop almost certainly knows how false and dangerous this all is, especially when there is already an epidemic of obesity among people of all ages. But she appears to be a committed ideologue. She insists that “nutrition standards are rooted in whiteness” and that the “health space is FLOODED with whitewashed nutritional standards that not only forget but exclude and demonize the food of those of the GLOBAL MAJORITY.” Racist to the core, as you might expect, Nyemb-Diop railed against the racists who say it’s healthier to maintain good nutrition: “I don’t know who made these white European bodies the standard but… oh that’s right, YT [white] people did! Because there ain’t a diverse culture on the face of this earth trying to look like these mediocre white men.”

Asked why LAUSD would spread Nyemb-Diop’s ridiculous and hateful theories, LAUSD spokesperson Sharon Haber passed the buck and laid the politically correct blather on thick: “To our knowledge, the social media content in question did not originate from any employee at Los Angeles Unified. We support the highest nutritional standards for our students and continue to ensure all social media content promotes a safe, welcoming and affirming learning environment for all.”

Great, but in this age of Lizzo and morbidly obese Abercrombie & Fitch models, it’s much more likely that someone at LAUSD thought Nyemb-Diop’s message was what parents and students needed to hear. This madness, it runs very deep.