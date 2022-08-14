University of Kansas Tackles the Great Problem of Our Age, Offers ‘Angry White Male Studies’

If you or your child or your favorite nephew/niece (that last one is often the same person nowadays) are lucky enough to be enrolled in the University of Kansas (KU) this fall, be sure to register for a course that promises to plumb the depths of one of the most disturbing phenomena on the contemporary landscape: “Angry White Male Studies.” Yes, it’s real.

If you have surveyed the contemporary scene, with its skyrocketing inflation, fictional Southern border, gas prices that more than doubled and then went down a few cents, enabling Old Joe Biden and his cronies to crow about the tremendous job they’re doing, the massively expanded and weaponized IRS, and the politicized and corrupt FBI, you might reasonably conclude that the biggest problem is nation faces today is white males such as Biden and his henchmen, who are clearly angry with the American people and want them to suffer. But those angry white males are not, needless to say, the ones this KU course is all about.

“This course,” says the KU course description, “charts the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger. Employing interdisciplinary perspectives this course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals.” Underneath the academic gobbledegook (“dominant and subordinate masculinities”), the agenda of this course is clear: it’s going to be all about how white men, depicted in the course as conservative, Trump-supporting, racist, redneck, uneducated yahoos, are bewildered and angered by the changes in America over the last few years and are lashing out at the classic protected victim classes, “women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals.”

According to a Sunday report in the Toronto Sun, “the course will be taught by Christopher Forth, who is a professor of history, serving in the departments of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and American Studies.” Forth is, lo and behold, a white male, but we can be sure that he isn’t angry, no, not one bit, and why should he be? He is a Professor of History and the Dean’s Professor of Humanities at KU, he is a member of the enlightened academic elite, and he holds all the Correct Opinions. What on earth could he possibly have to be angry about?

Related: OSU Student Says Black People Are Superior, and It’s No Wonder

If you suspect that Christopher Forth is positively enraged about the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” Trump’s fiendish plan to sell our nuclear secrets to Vladimir Putin, right-wing efforts to deny women the right to choose to sacrifice their babies to Moloch, the rapidly approaching climate apocalypse that Obama and Biden and the rest will be able to watch right from their beach houses, and all the rest of it, you’re almost certainly correct. But that isn’t the kind of anger that his course will be dealing with at all. That kind of anger doesn’t count, because the likes of Christopher Forth think of that anger as righteous.

No, the anger this course will focus upon, says Forth, is that of white men who, he claims, “feel aggrieved and unable to adjust to changing realities of gender and race for fear of losing their privilege.” Forth will ask and purport to answer questions including: “Where does he [the “angry white male”] come from? What’s he angry about? Is his anger misplaced? Is he blaming the right people? How long has this been going on? Is he a global phenomenon? And how do we move forward?”

Obviously, the thrust of Forth’s response will be that once white males embrace the far-Left agenda, all will be well, angry white males will no longer be angry, the lion will lie down with the lamb, the messianic age will dawn, and the evil that white males have brought to the world will be eradicated. That’s what virtually all of America’s universities teach these days, as they have become more centers of Leftist indoctrination than anything remotely resembling genuine institutions of higher learning. Unfortunately, as ridiculous as Christopher Forth and his course are, they are resoundingly ordinary in today’s academic environment. The packaging is (often, but not always) less lurid and obvious, but the same sort of thing is taught all over. That’s one key reason why we’re in the fix we’re in.