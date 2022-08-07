Gay Married Couple Charged With Using Their Adopted Children for Child Porn

The facts at hand are about as revolting as they can possibly be. A married gay couple in metro Atlanta, William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, is accused of using their two adopted boys in child porn films. The case raises numerous questions that will never be answered because no one will dare to raise them.

Atlanta’s WSB-TV reports that Bill and Zack are now “facing child sex crime charges for acts deputies say they committed against their adopted children.” Following a lead regarding the downloading of child pornography, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office raided the Zulocks’ home in Loganville, Ga., and questioned one of the Zulocks, although which one was not disclosed. The on-the-spot Zulock immediately crumbled under questioning and “admitted to collecting child porn.” He also “identified a second suspect in Oxford” who was “making the child porn with at least one child who lived in his home.”

Ultimately, both husbands were arrested, and Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services intervened “to help protect the two children in the home,” although they’re obviously a bit late to protect them from the major trauma they have already gone through. For “after making sure the children were safe, investigators found evidence that the couple, who were the adoptive fathers of the pair of brothers living there, were recording themselves committing sexually abusive acts against the children.” According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the adoptive fathers of the boys “were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse.”

Both Zulocks are currently in Walton County Jail. They’re facing charges of “aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes.” On top of all that, William Zulock “has an additional charge of child molestation.”

WSB adds that “the boys are now safe,” but that bland assessment doesn’t take into account the lasting effects of what they have suffered. Nor do the available news reports give any hint that this case will lead to any reassessment of how this happened in the first place, and of course it will not do so. That reliable advocate of every Leftist cause du jour, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), crowed in November 2021: “In the past, some states had laws banning LGBTQ people from becoming foster or adoptive parents. The last of these was struck down in 2016.”

Fulton v. the City of Philadelphia, a case about “whether Philadelphia could refuse to contract with a Roman Catholic adoption agency that says its religious beliefs prevent it from working with same-sex foster parents,” went all the way to the Supreme Court last year. When the Court ruled in favor of the Catholic adoption agency, Philadelphia City Solicitor Diana Cortes was crestfallen, calling the Court’s ruling a “difficult and disappointing setback for foster care youth and the foster parents who work so hard to support them.” Cortes added: “With today’s decision, the Court has usurped the City’s judgment that a non-discrimination policy is in the best interests of the children in its care, with disturbing consequences for other government programs and services.”

Of course. The city of Philadelphia, like the rest of America’s woke-dominated localities, will always determine that what the Left wants is in the best interests of children and everyone. In this age of drag queens parading in front of the youngest children and several recently arrested for child abuse, it would be far more prudent and much more clearly in the best interests of children everywhere if prospective adoptive parents were investigated in order to try to determine if they are pedophiles and child groomers. But nowadays we can’t even say “groomer,” much less carry out any investigation to determine whether or not someone is one.

When Bill and Zack Zulock adopted the two boys they later victimized, they had the weight of the ACLU and the entire Leftist establishment behind them. They didn’t have to contact the ACLU in order to get this, and there is no indication that they ever did so. But just by being a gay married couple trying to adopt two boys, their request carried the implicit threat that anyone who denied them or even asked them uncomfortable questions would face the very public rage the Left directs at anyone who refuses to comply with their latest delusions, fantasies, and fashionable insanity.

The people who paid for this were the Zulocks’ two boys. How many more children are going to suffer while American officials cower before the Left?