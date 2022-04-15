Does the Western Lifestyle Put Societies on the Path to Extinction?

The rest of the world is noticing the West’s pronoun madness, trans madness, grooming madness, and other evils, and is drawing the obvious conclusions. The deputy commander-in-chief for coordination of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi, said in a recent interview on Iranian TV that Europeans were losing the sense of their own national identity, and that the Western lifestyle had placed European societies on the path to extinction. He could have said exactly the same thing about the United States of America.

The March 31 exchange on Iran’s Ofogh TV began when an interviewer asked Naghdi: “If I am not mistaken, you expressed an opinion about the French national soccer team. You said that out of the 23 team members, 15 were Africans, and that of the 12 members of their national basketball team, ten were Africans. You inferred that France has no national identity.” It was an interesting question, because if an interviewer had asked it in France or any other country in Europe, or in the U.S., he or she would have been excoriated as a “racist” and likely fired, simply for asking the question. When a topic, any topic, can be more freely discussed on Iranian TV than on American TV, you know there is something wrong.

Naghdi didn’t berate the interviewer for “bigotry.” Instead, he answered: “The West delineates a certain lifestyle for societies, and how we should live. What has this done to the West itself? It has caused negative population growth, which forces them to import population from abroad. European societies will reach a point, within several decades, where you will have to search for a single person of the European race in France or in England, for example.” Well, yes, and not just France or England. Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) recently conducted a “micro-census” that found that fully twenty-five percent of the people in the country have a “migrant background.” Given the low birth rates of native Europeans all across the continent, it isn’t hard to see where this is tending. As far back as 2005, the renowned historian Bernard Lewis said that Europe would be Islamic by the end of this century, “at the very latest.”

Naghdi continued: “In this situation, there is no more meaning to national identity. According to statistics, if you hold free elections in England in 2060, a Pakistani or an Indian will be the prime minister, and [British] Parliament will be filled with [immigrants] from Iraq, India, and so on. What will be the meaning of national identity there? There will be no such thing as the English people anymore. This will be a different nation and different society.” As if aware of what the Western establishment media would make of such talk, Naghdi added: “Some people might interpret what I say to be racial discrimination, but if you care about the value of preserving a nation’s identity and the continued existence of that nation, [know that] the path [the West] outlined for human society will ultimately be the annihilation of future generations.”

This was not, emphasized, some malady that is peculiar to the West: any society that adopts hedonism and the pleasure of the individual as the highest good, even at the expense of future generations, will suffer the same fate. Naghdi explained: “If the people who came from other places embrace this lifestyle as well, they will become extinct too. Humanity as a whole will head toward annihilation. In a few years, you will have to find the European race in museums, and they will tell [about] the people who used to live in Europe with light-colored eyes, blond hair, and white skin, and they spoke in such a manner. This will be the outcome if they continue this process. Is this a desirable process for any society?” No, it isn’t, but those who have recognized this are dismissed as “right-wing,” and a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps isn’t going to get any more traction with these observations in the West, either.

Naghdi returned to the initial question about sports teams, saying: “The reason that the Africans went there and took over the national teams… They swarmed society as a whole, not just the national sports teams. Those sports teams constitute a reflection of society. The reason is that within their own societies, those [immigrants] have not embraced the European lifestyle. They gave birth to children, started families, grew in number, and took over that society. These things are addressed to them too. If those Africans embrace the Western lifestyle, they, too, will head towards extinction.” The proof of what Naghdi is saying is in the demographics: all over Europe, birth rates are below replacement level for natives, but not for the newcomers. The outcome of that is inexorable.

Naghdi concluded: “Human society is heading towards extinction. Nobody is willing to get married anymore. They live with dogs, crocodiles, and cats. Nobody is willing to give birth to children, raise them, and build a life. This lifestyle they created… In England, they presented a new cabinet member for loneliness affairs.” Yes, human society is heading for self-destruction, unless there is a massive rejection of the Left’s worldview, and a renewal of traditional values. It’s already happening, and not just in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. History is full of surprises. The increasing resistance to the global Left could indicate that even the decline of the West is not irreversible.