Just What You've Been Waiting For: Benetton is Now Offering a Unisex Hijab!

As American society, and Western society in general, progresses from glory to glory and grows more woke by the day, the trendy Italian brand United Colors of Benetton is offering an exciting new item, just in time for the Christmas season: a unisex hijab. It’s described as a “unisex hijab in stretch fabric. Multicolor monogram print with Benetton logo joined to the G of Ghali. Small logo printed on the left side. This accessory belongs to the ‘United Colors of Ghali’ capsule collection, created by Ghali.”

One wonders who Benetton execs think will want this item. After all, the hijab is prescribed in Islamic law specifically for women. The idea of a man wearing one would be considered absurd because the whole idea of a hijab is to remove the source of temptation for men. If a man is tempted anyway and a woman ends up being sexually assaulted or raped, it’s her fault. Because the hijab is an important part of a woman’s responsibility under Sharia, many women have been brutalized and even killed for not wearing it.

There are, unfortunately, numerous available examples of this brutalization, and many others whom we will never know because such matters are often not considered news fit to print in Sharia states. In Mississauga, Ontario a few years ago, Aqsa Parvez’s Muslim father choked her to death with her hijab after she refused to wear it. Amina Muse Ali, a Christian woman in Somalia, was also murdered because she wasn’t wearing a hijab. 40 women were murdered in Iraq in 2007 for not wearing the hijab. Fifteen girls in Saudi Arabia were killed when the religious police wouldn’t let them leave their burning school building because they had taken off their hijabs in their all-female environment.

A mid-October incident in Egypt reinforced the idea that the hijab is a symbol of the oppression of women, and a pretext for their brutalization. A female pharmacist named Isis Mustafa went to work as usual at a health facility in the village of Kfar Atallah; however, on this day something was different: Mustafa was not wearing a hijab. According to the Arabic-language El Balad, Mustafa’s female colleagues were enraged. They set upon her, beat her, and dragged her by her uncovered hair.

So why would a man wear a hijab? To ward off the advances of other men? To remove a source of temptation from gay Muslims? In a majority-Muslim country, a man who wore a hijab would likely be considered insane. In the woke West in 2021, such a man is making a fashion statement.

Benetton, of course, has no idea of any of this. They just think it’s a cool item of clothing that represents the Left’s favored religion, and since everything is unisex nowadays and men are women and women are men, why not go one step beyond simply marketing a designer hijab, call it unisex, and depict a man wearing it? After all, some men who are transitioning and becoming women may want to adopt this symbol of Islamic womanhood, and now they can do so in style.

The Benetton hijab is just the latest indication of how the Left lives in a fantasy world. Its passion for “diversity” and “multiculturalism” is all too often, as in this case, a mask for the acceptance and even the aiding and abetting of the worst kind of oppression. As far as Benetton is concerned, the women who have suffered and continue to suffer all kinds of misery because of the hijab simply don’t exist because the woke Left doesn’t recognize their oppression as legitimate; to take note of it would be “Islamophobic.”

Meanwhile, last Wednesday, the Iranian human rights activist Masih Alinejad tweeted two photos of women in the Islamic Republic of Iran daring to appear in public without hijabs. She commented: “Civil disobedience is beautiful. In Iran, in front of the University of Tehran, these girls have removed their compulsory hijabs at the risk of arrest. Female politicians from the West who go to Iran without challenging forced hijab: learn what courage is from these girls.”

The bitter irony is that in the United States, any male Leftist clown who dons Benetton’s unisex hijab will likely be hailed by his friends and all right-thinking people as “courageous.” They may even believe it. As Masih Alinejad points out, however, real courage lies not in putting on a hijab, but in taking it off.

