Colorado Imam Thinks It's Great for Taliban to Force Women to Wear Hijab

Hardly anyone seems particularly concerned about the possibility that many of the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees that Old Joe Biden’s handlers have brought into the United States might not assimilate readily or well. One reason for this lack of concern may be that many Muslim spokesmen in the United States already openly endorse Sharia principles that are at variance with Constitutional freedoms, and no immediate difficulties ensue. So what could possibly go wrong with bringing in so many Afghans?

And so it was that an imam in Aurora, Colorado, Karim AbuZaid, recently published a video on his YouTube channel hailing the Taliban’s victory and praising their imposition of Islamic law. The video is entitled “Taliban forcing women to wear Hijab (Oh Nooooo),” and AbuZaid spends much of it mocking the idea that there is anything wrong with forcing this Islamic headgear upon women.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), AbuZaid asked: “Why is there so much hypocrisy in the world now? Why not accept the Taliban as conquering rulers? You know, why don’t you raise any flags when France’s [President] Macron decided to force Muslim women out of hijab?” As far as AbuZaid was concerned, what Macron did was absolutely unacceptable, because “the hijab is an element of Islam, of the shari’a. Now, you should love for the law of Allah to be established, through the legal lawful channels, without violating the laws of the land.”

Many in the U.S. right now are working toward exactly that goal. It is, of course, a long way off, but that doesn’t mean no one is working toward it. And as far as AbuZaid was concerned, the Taliban had every right, as the rulers of Afghanistan, to impose the mandatory hijab: “Now, the Taliban happen to be the ruling authority in Afghanistan. Don’t they have the right to at least, show their women the Islamic dress code, like France – Macron is the ruling force in France – they are giving the right to tell the people what to wear and what not to wear.”

The Taliban can indeed force Afghan women to wear the hijab. Who can possibly stop them? However, remember that Karim AbuZaid is in Colorado. When he speaks about how the Taliban are perfectly within their rights to force women to wear the hijab, it is important to remember what that means. The hijab symbolizes the subjugation of women in Islam. Women are required to wear the hijab according to Islamic law because it is their responsibility to remove temptation from men. If men are tempted anyway and they end up being sexually assaulted or raped, it’s their fault.

Also, when Karim AbuZaid speaks about the Taliban forcing women to wear the hijab, he should be asked: What should happen to them if they refuse? Because the hijab is an important part of a woman’s responsibility under Sharia, many women have been brutalized and even killed for not wearing it. In Mississauga, Ontario, a few years ago, Aqsa Parvez’s Muslim father choked her to death with her hijab after she refused to wear it. Amina Muse Ali was a Christian woman in Somalia whom Muslims murdered because she wasn’t wearing a hijab. Forty women were murdered in Iraq in 2007 for not wearing the hijab.

Alya Al-Safar’s Muslim cousin threatened to kill her and harm her family because she stopped wearing the hijab in Britain. Amira Osman Hamid faced whipping in Sudan for refusing to wear the hijab. An Egyptian girl, also named Amira, committed suicide after being brutalized by her family for refusing to wear the hijab. Muslim and non-Muslim teachers at the Islamic College of South Australia were told they had to wear the hijab or be fired. Police in Chechnya shot women with paintballs because they weren’t wearing hijab. Other women in Chechnya were threatened by men with automatic rifles for not wearing hijab.

Elementary school teachers in Tunisia were threatened with death for not wearing hijab. Syrian schoolgirls were forbidden to go to school unless they wore hijab. Women in Gaza were forced by Hamas to wear hijab. Women in London were threatened with murder by Muslim thugs if they didn’t wear hijab. An anonymous young Muslim woman doffed her hijab outside her home and started living a double life in fear of her parents. Fifteen girls in Saudi Arabia were killed when the religious police wouldn’t let them leave their burning school building because they had taken off their hijabs in their all-female environment. A girl in Italy had her head shaved by her mother for not wearing hijab.

Other women and girls have been killed or threatened, or live in fear for daring not to wear the hijab. Women in Iran a few years ago protested against the Islamic regime by daring to take off their hijabs, despite the fact that they faced heavy prison sentences for doing so.

Does Karim AbuZaid approve of all this? One thing is certain: No one, not a single public official or media “journalist,” is going to ask him. Yet the implications for women in his congregation and elsewhere could be quite unpleasant.