Trans Programmer Designs Game About Slaughtering Women Who Oppose Gender Ideology

It’s Incel meets trans-looniness, so pop some popcorn, lean back, and enjoy yourself.

A Norwegian trans activist has designed a video game centered around slaughtering women critical of gender ideology. The activist once had a woman investigated by the government after she complained about seeing his exposed penis in a women's locker room.https://t.co/X1jev3kh9z — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) October 21, 2022

Jeg lager et skytespill hvor man skyter kjønns fascister i et fiktivt univers (ala wolfenstein 3D). Nytt våpen: rakkett-kaster, gjør maks skade, men kan også skade deg selv.#terf #TERFs #AdultHumanFemale #terfisland pic.twitter.com/3qoQ6pDwl7 — Sandra Moen (@sandra7764) September 14, 2022

Jeg lager et skytespill hvor man skyter kjønns fascister i et fiktivt univers (ala wolfenstein 3D). Lager levelkunst for bedre innlevelse.

Ser du hvem dette bildet er av?#terf #TERFs #AdultHumanFemale #terfisland #GenderCritical pic.twitter.com/6mYd79Hps5 — Sandra Moen (@sandra7764) October 18, 2022

The designer, Sandra Moen, refers to critics of his notion of gender ideology as “gender fascists” and encourages players to “put blood on the walls” as they kill the women.

Related: 2024 GOP Fantasist Hogan Says Opposing Trans Propaganda in Schools Is ‘Authoritarian’

The game is a work in progress, as Moen first began posting images from his project “Terfenstein 3D” in July and has since shared over a dozen updates on Twitter, including videos of gameplay.

Reduxx:

The game appears to be imitating the 1992 classic shooter Wolfenstein 3D, which follows a spy escaping from a prison in Nazi-controlled Germany. Moen adopted the styling of Wolfenstein 3D, but traded out the Nazi enemies for depictions of women. In place of a swastika, the women wear arm bands that display an “XX” logo which bears a striking resemblance to the symbol used by the women’s rights organization Women’s Declaration International (WDI). Lead representative for WDI Norway, Christina Ellingsen, told Reduxx she believed Moen was “clearly appropriating the WDI logo,” and wondered how he might choose to depict a “top-level ‘feminazi boss’” in the game.

Ellingson is facing up to three years in prison in Norway for publicly saying that men can neither be mothers nor lesbians. She’s the lead representative for Women’s Declaration International (WDI), the leading feminist organization in Norway, and she has no confusion about genders at all.

Not so Mr./Ms. Moen.

While a university student, Moen became embroiled in controversy after a woman complained about his presence in the women’s locker room. Moen, who has not had “sex-reassignment surgery,” received media attention in 2017 after it came to light that he had exposed his penis to women in the SiS Sports Center on campus. According to court records seen by Reduxx, Moen and the woman interacted for the first time in the locker room in July 2016. The woman found Moen showering there and objected to his presence. She asked him why he was in the women’s locker room, to which he replied that he was legally a woman. Moen had changed his legal documents to state that he was female only months prior.

The video game is a blood-soaked fantasy that could easily induce some already disturbed transgender activist to take the game as inspiration. The odds are remote, however, since 1) the game isn’t even finished, and 2) Sandra Moen is a nobody. The chances of this sick game being marketed anywhere are non-existent.

But as an illustration of the transgender mindset? Moen isn’t the first activist to get carried away with their rhetoric. And if Norway can put people in prison just for stating biological facts, anything is possible.