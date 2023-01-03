2023 Podcast Picks

Whatever else it may have been, 2022 was a year of shining light on the darkness that pervades society. Corruption, scandals, and all sorts of illicit and illegal acts that had previously been covered up by the media were exposed last year. The still-being-revealed Twitter Files, the exposure of Anthony Fauci’s corruption and COVID-19 information, the many truths about candidates that had been hidden from the public, the systemic corruption of certain government agencies, and the “hidden” agendas of corporations and the media regarding the destruction of classic ethics and values are only some of the many pieces of darkness that were illumined in 2022.

But light always triumphs over darkness by any means, and many of these dark aspects of society were initially revealed through the medium of podcasts, which hit their stride as influencers in 2022. As of today, there are over 5 million podcasts with over 70 million episodes and 424.2 million listeners worldwide. As we enter 2023, we should all start to look at this powerful tool of communication and begin to explore the podcast world in order to shine more light on the darkness.

So here is a list of my personal podcast picks to explore in this new year. Some you may already know and some may be new, but all of them are shining lights in the midst of the crazy darkness that seems to surround us. These are personal picks, reflective of conservative values that are committed to spirituality, ethics, and making the world a more aware and beautiful place for all of us. I invite PJ Media community members to add your own favorites in the comments section below. Let us all explore and share the world of podcasts with the goal of awakening each other.

Liberty Station is a podcast on Salem Media hosted by Bryce Eddy, a religious man and true spiritual warrior who explores issues of politics, ethics, and religion. In conjunction with Pastor Rob McCoy, Bryce integrates religious values with politics in a call for all people of faith to light a candle for freedom on all fronts.

Dr. Michael Savage is one of the historic leaders of conservative radio, who had over 11 million listeners to his The Savage Nation radio show and multiple bestselling books. Savage has moved to a podcast format, and The Savage Nation podcast is filled with information and interviews on all aspects of culture, politics, and the world. Savage uses his extensive life experience as a filter for understanding the 21st century.

At the age of 13, Ben Ferguson became the youngest radio talk show host in the country, and he has kept up his passion and commitment to conservative values for almost 30 years. The Ben Ferguson Podcast tackles the issues of the day, and the host is a consistent fighter against leftist media agendas.

Robert Kennedy Jr. may have been more responsible for publicizing the corruption of Anthony Fauci and the vaccine challenges than any person alive. Many people don’t realize he has also been at the forefront of exposing corporate corruption in multiple industries for decades. His podcast, The Defender, is consistently filled with insightful dialogues between Kennedy and other business, medical, and political leaders who expose the corruption that all too often is found in our society.

Larry Elder, the “Sage from South Central”, has been a hugely successful radio host, film producer, and author, and was a candidate for California’s Governor. In 2022, Larry partnered with EpochTV to create The Larry Elder Show, which is simultaneously informative, entertaining, and passionate.

A Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, Dr. Jordan Peterson is a true intellectual who combines clarity and passion in The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, on which he explores the philosophical and psychological issues confronting society. This is a fabulous podcast if you seek to understand the factors that are causing the crazy behavior of so many in the public arena.

Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum from Jerusalem presents an entirely different type of learning for those inclined to explore biblical and historical understandings. His website and podcasts contain information that is both necessary and useful for integrating biblical wisdom into the 21st century. A former Harkness Fellow at Cambridge, he devotes an entire section of his presentations to “Torah for the Nations,” a deep and meaningful understanding of the Hebrew Scriptures for Christians and Catholics. Rabbi Greenbaum’s commentaries and insights are invaluable for any Christian or Catholic who seeks a deeper understanding of their own texts, and the relationship between ancient Jewish wisdom and Christian theology. Although he generally stays away from politics, his podcasts deepen the knowledge and faith of all who wish to live in a more ethical way based on the teachings of the Bible.

James Lindsay is one of the most insightful and brilliant souls illuminating truth in culture who exist today. His podcast, New Discourses, is filled with easy-to-understand explanations of deep patterns and causes of the madness of the world. Lindsay explores and explains the realities of some of the craziest issues facing society, including the realities and causes of gender dysphoria, “social-emotional learning”, grooming, and more. This is the place to go if you really want a deep understanding of how our culture is being changed from the inside out.

AJ Steel is an extremely successful entrepreneur who has dedicated his “retirement” to speaking out against the leftist agenda. His podcast is self-described as “unafraid to say what so many want to scream out.” Banned on Twitter, The AJ Steel Show hosts interviews with experts on the topics that strike at so many people’s values. It’s a great place for any conservative to get information on the issues that are antithetical to traditional Judeo-Christian values.

This list could not be complete without including the many podcasts of PJ Media regulars and their Townhall colleagues. The Kruiser Kabana with Stephen Kruiser (that name always makes me want to get to a pool in Cabo), The Fringe with Megan Fox, Bearing Arms with Cam Edwards, Triggered with Matt and Storm of Townhall, and the very fun Unwoke with Kevin Downey Jr. and Stephen Kruiser can all be found through PJ Media’s podcast page. To access these PJ podcasts, you need to be a VIP member, but becoming a VIP is easy and well worth a few dollars. Use the promo code FIGHTBACK to save 25% on your subscription. You can enjoy brilliant and entertaining podcasts, and you are supporting conservative journalism at a time when these voices need to be heard.

With the hold that the legacy media has retained on access to information, these podcasts have allowed information, wisdom, and entertainment to spread in 2022, and they will continue to grow in this new year. No longer can people say that the information isn’t available; the podcasts listed above are powerful sources for understanding and personal growth. May we all dive into this new medium and utilize it by sharing the podcasts we like best with our friends and colleagues.

What are your favorite podcasts and why? Spreading the good news of these podcasts and others like them is one of the most effective ways of combatting the craziness of the world and awakening us to a better understanding of the society we live in.