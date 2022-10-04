[WATCH] Aaron Judge Launches 62nd Home Run of Season, Surpassing Roger Maris' AL Record

New York Yankees player Aaron Judge broke the American League record for most home runs in a season on Tuesday night, launching a leadoff homer in the first inning off Texas Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Yankees great Roger Maris had held the previous record—61 home runs—since 1961; Barry Bonds holds the Major League and National League records with 73 home runs in a single season in 2001.

“(It is an) honor to be given a chance to be associated with Maris,” Judge said Wednesday after tying the former Yankees slugger in Toronto. “I can’t even describe it. It’s such an honor to know what Maris did in this game. To get a chance to tie Roger Maris, that’s stuff you dream about.”

New York Yankees coach Aaron Boone praised Judge and reflected on the significance of the accomplishment.

“The history of this game is one of the is one of its calling cards,” Boone said. “The Number 61. I’ve known about that number for my entire life. I think one thing that makes our sport a little more special than the others, is the history of it all. We do history really well. And this has been a year and a season where we’re in the middle of one of those magical historical moments, and that’s tied to a number. And that’s pretty neat.”

“I’m just out there playing baseball,” Judge said. “I don’t have to look at the stats, look at the numbers. This incredible group of guys that we have in that room

motivate me. We continue to push each other, day in and day out. That’s what it’s all about. That’s the grind you look forward to.”