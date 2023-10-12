'Stranger Things' Star Shreds Followers on Instagram for Supporting Hamas

Remember in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” when Obi-Wan Kenobi is telling Luke Skywalker about Mos Eisley and says, “You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy” than the city they are about to enter as they search for a pilot to get them off-planet? In the real world, that’s Hollywood.

The entertainment industry is essentially a disease-ridden toilet bowl that hasn’t been flushed in several decades, with the waste just piling up higher and higher thanks to radical left-wing progressivism. The left intelligently knows that politics flows down from culture, thus they need to infiltrate and infect the various institutions that comprise American society, such as education, religion, and of course, entertainment.

And that’s why the vast majority of folks who work in movies, music, and television today are puppets for the Democratic Party, charged with the task of creating “art” — which is really just propaganda — to help spread that worldview and normalize all sorts of egregious nonsense.

That nonsense includes hatred for Jews and Israel, which has been put front and center in our national discussion at the moment, due to the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks that took place last weekend. These assaults left over a thousand dead, and thousands more have been injured, kidnapped, and raped. Yet despite acting with zero provocation, leftists in Hollywood and abroad hail Hamas as heroes fighting against the evil colonialist Israelis.

One celebrity who is not having any of that is “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp, who went absolutely savage on his Instagram followers for supporting Hamas. Schnapp is typically rather liberal in his views, having come out as gay not long ago, so this is honestly a shocking and refreshing stance to see him take.

According to Breitbart, Schnapp responded to followers who commented on a post he published on Instagram featuring an Israeli girl who was murdered during a surprise attack that took place during a music festival, telling them that they either back Israel or they support terrorism. Kudos, young dude. That is exactly the case.

“I was met with comments reading ‘no one cares free Palestine’ and ‘She deserves that, and every Israeli terrorist deserves that — Free Palestine,’” he said in another post published on Instagram Wednesday. “I am outraged by the justification and celebration of the death of a young girls [sic] life. Have people lost their minds??? STOP!”

“You don’t have to be Jewish, you don’t have to be Israeli, you just have to have empathy and common sense to know that THIS is wrong,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

“I hope we can agree that Hamas are [sic] a recognized terrorist organization: they don’t represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own,” Schnapp continued. “You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.”

Thankfully, this young man is not alone in the cesspool of Hollywood. Other actors such as Jon Voight, Natalie Portman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill, and even Madonna have come out against the terrorist attacks that Hamas carried out. Think about it. With the exception of Voight, these people are liberals. Their eyes are open enough to not drink the Kool-Aid concerning Hamas. Let’s hope they continue to open their eyes to the truth.