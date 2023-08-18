Son of Original 'Snow White' Director Thrashes Disney Remake: Dad and Walt 'Would Be Turning in Their Graves'

David Hand, the son of the director for Disney’s classic 1937 animated film, “Snow White,” is not at all a fan of the new live-action remake, which stars Rachel Zegler, a Colombian actress, referring to the new movie as “insulting” and said it’s an ugly mark on the original that his father helped bring to life. And you know what? He’s probably right on the money. It’s also likely that Disney knows this is a disaster in the making, too, given fan reaction to the ridiculous “Seven Dwarfs” that were revealed in a leaked photograph, along with the super woke comments made by Zegler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Task Movies (@taskmovies)

According to a report from The Telegraph, Hand went on to say that he disagrees completely with the concept of the live-action remake, which tossed out the original Seven Dwarfs and is replacing them with the woke and absurd “seven magical creatures,” supposedly in an act of inclusion. Liberal madness at its finest. The new version of the story also dumps the romantic aspect of the story, where Snow White seeks out true love from a dashing young prince.

“It’s a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” Hand stated. “I disagree with this whole new concept.”

Not covering his feelings in the slightest, Hand slammed Disney, saying it was a “disgrace” for the film studio to “do something new with something that was such a great success earlier… their thoughts are just so radical now.”

“They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters … they’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that,” he commented. “I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films… There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did… I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

Here’s more from Breitbart News:

As Breitbart News reported, the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, engendered serious backlash from Disney fans and Snow White fans after comments of hers resurfaced wherein she trashed the original film as outdated and even said that her character would likely not be finding true love. “She’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler said. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.” Zegler also previously told Vanity Fair, “People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is — because it needed that.” She also told Entertainment Weekly the original is “extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world.”

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time,” she said during an interview with “Extra TV.”

It just gets worse and worse…. The new Snow White says that the Prince was a creepy stalker and suggests that all scenes of the Prince could be cut She’s a walking PR disaster for Disney pic.twitter.com/7QJGDIx5er — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2023

the girlies on tiktok are dogpiling Rachel Zegler because…they think she’s cringe. since when are fairytale princesses endangered species that need to be advocated for this hard??? https://t.co/nEej8ku4i7 pic.twitter.com/yw7pmstbD1 — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) August 12, 2023

Rachel Zegler is single-handedly destroying this movie. My TikTok feed is full of ppl on all sides posting about her holier-than-thou crappy attitude is not okay & Snow doesn’t need to be modern. It’s impressive how many people she’s turned against seeing Snow White. Bravo👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EUdli8mh1v — Tuggs🍷🥩🧈✝️ (@thattugglife) August 11, 2023

The folks who work in Disney’s public relations department must be guzzling bottles of Pepto Bismal at this point, thanks to Zegler essentially shooting down the success of the film before it even comes out. Photos revealing the “seven magical people” or whatever they are called were already super damaging to the movie. Zegler’s comments are likely the nail in the coffin for this being any sort of success.

Then again, the project was pretty much doomed right from the get-go. Disney hired a Colombian actress to play a character who is supposed to have skin “as white as snow.” Hence the name, Snow White. The color of her skin is one of the major parts of the character. And they hired someone who technically has “brown skin” to play her, simply for the sake of looking diverse.

Such a decision set the stage for every single misstep that was to follow. A lot of the time, changing the race of a character really isn’t that big of a deal because someone’s skin color doesn’t change who they are as a person. However, in this instance, it does matter.

To sum it up, this movie is likely just more woke garbage from Hollywood.