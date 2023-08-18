'He Literally Just Strolled in and Did It': Female Powerlifter Vents After Trans Male Destroys Record

A female competitive powerlifter is absolutely furious after a transgender athlete just set a new record in the women’s division. And she has absolutely every right to blow steam out of her ears over this. The “transgender athlete” in question is a biological male claiming to be a female. Men have clear unfair advantages that biological women do not have, thus, this record is not truly legitimate. If I were a female competitor in the sport, I, too, would cry foul.

“I keep using the word ‘disheartening’ over and over again,” powerlifter April Hutchinson said in an interview on Fox News. “It’s outrageous. It’s a big slap in the face to women that the [Canadian Powerlifting Union] federation, after all of this time and all these letters, even legal letters, have not stepped up and protected women in sports.”

Hutchinson then described on “Fox and Friends” the event where Anne Andres, a middle-aged biological male, bowled through fellow competitors while appearing. The category that Andres competed in during the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship last Sunday is Female Masters Unequipped.

Which is fitting, because Andres is unequipped with the proper genetic makeup to be competing in a female powerlifting contest. Yeah, that will probably get me canceled, whatever that means these days.

The transgender athlete currently holds several powerlifting records in the female division. He probably couldn’t hack it in the male division, so he thought a little switcheroo would help fix his athletic career and give him the victories he was craving. That and suffering from gender dysphoria, of course. Our culture is a complete and total joke these days.

“The one woman on the side of the podium on Sunday had no idea the man was a man. Some people just kind of clap along. They don’t know what’s going on. Some people don’t even know what the word ‘transgender’ means. That’s why I called him a man. Because if you start throwing around words, people get confused. So you kind of have to call a spade a spade,” Hutchinson said.

Here are more details, courtesy of the good folks at Fox News:

Andres’ total weight lifted in squat, bench and deadlift resulted in a final score of 597.5 kilograms, which was over 200 kilograms more than her [sic] closest opponent, SuJan Gill, who finished at 387.5 kilograms. With that total, Andres set a new Canadian women’s national record and an unofficial women’s world record.

“Those records will never, ever be broken by a biological female,” Hutchinson stated, making her case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Andres (@rawrlifts)

“That deadlift, for example… that is something that top athletes who have been training for ten years and more have not yet achieved. They’ve been busting their butt off trying to get that. And he literally just strolled in and did it. No problem,” the athlete continued.

The report goes on to detail how Hutchinson isn’t just furious about Andres or the outcome of the event on Sunday, but with the inclusion policies of the Canadian Powerlifting Union in general.

“It’s the only powerlifting federation that has a trans-inclusion policy,” she proclaimed during the interview.

The CPU announced a gender self-identification policy earlier this year, allowing athletes to “participate in the gender with which they identify, regardless of whether or not they have undergone hormone therapy.” The policy was based on guidance provided by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports.

“So there’s no policy at all to protect women,” Hutchinson said in response to the policies. “My boyfriend, who’s a big 6-foot-4 firefighter, could walk into a competition tomorrow, say he feels like a woman that day, go compete, crush records, and the next day go back to being a man.”

During her appearance on the popular Fox News morning show, Hutchinson also took a jab at “ridiculous” genderless neopronouns, I term I had honestly not heard of until this writing.

“Riley Gaines and I were talking about the new neopronouns list the other day, where people are identifying as bugs and all this and that. You can do whatever you want, but you can’t make people do the same thing,” she remarked.

Just last week, CNN released an article attempting to explain all of this nonsense, which includes “gender-neutral or nonbinary pronouns” like “leaf,” “sun” and “star.”

Hutchinson summed up the thoughts of every single commonsense person on this planet when she said, “I’m not going to subject my brain cells to the thing. I live in reality. I’m not delusional… I call a spade a spade. It’s too much.”

Could not have said it better myself.