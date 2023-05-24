Target Removes Satanic Pride Items Glorifying Violence but Blames Angry Customers for Being Confrontational

The next Bud Light catastrophe is here, and it couldn’t have happened to a better corporation that has had a reckoning coming since they allowed men to invade their women’s bathrooms. Target has topped the list of stores for all rational people to boycott after they introduced a new “Pride” line of products created by a self-described satanist.

Several of the designs glorify violence against so-called “homophobes and transphobes,” which we all know actually means anyone who doesn’t want explicit gay pornography and sexual content shown to kids. Here’s one showcasing a guillotine for homophobes parents who want to protect their kids from sexualization. It’s kind of hilarious that the transgender and queer activists are now just embracing what we all knew was true: they’re satanic weirdos.

This is one of the designs from the satanic designer who Target decided to hire to create their new Pride Collection. The t-shirt features a guillotine and the phrase “Homophobe Headrest.” Why would @Target employ someone that encourages violence? 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0nHluRe4V3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 24, 2023

The designer’s Instagram explains that this product line is proselytization of satanism to vulnerable American kids. Would Target ever sell Christian propaganda items that tried to recruit more Christians? Would they sell things that said, “Jesus loves you?”

Satan loves you and respects who you are; you’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect. LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will, so fine. We’ll hang with Satan instead. Satanists don’t actually believe in Satan, he is merely used as a symbol of passion, pride, and liberty. He means to you what you need him to mean. So for me, Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love. So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people. I went with a variation of Baphomet for this design, a deity who themself is a mixture of genders, beings, ideas, and existences. They reject binary stereotypes and expectations. Perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abprallen (@abprallenuk)



Here are some more satanic items glorifying body-destroying cross-sex hormone use that says, “do shots with me.”

The examples of the heinous recruitment tools go on and on. One pin shows a medieval weapon with the words “we bash back” on it. Other items include a mug that says “gender fluid” and tuck-friendly bathing suits for both male adults and male children. “Tuck-friendly” refers to the dangerous practice of penis tucking, which can cause major injury. (Ever heard of testicular torsion?)

Target also sells chest binders for girls that will inhibit breast growth and can lead to broken ribs and lifelong pain. These items, so far, have not been removed. Alex Stein went to Target and tried on a “tuck-friendly” bathing suit. As funny as this is, keep in mind, this is what Target thinks is good for your kids. They also may want to rethink that tuck-friendly technology. Either Stein has a massive twig and berries situation or their technology is a total failure.

Thank you so much @Target for helping me Tuck my Junk! This is why they call me “Tucker Stein” pic.twitter.com/H15IF1Eq4f — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) May 24, 2023

Several TikTok videos showing moms fed up with Target’s antagonistic position toward families with children are going viral, and Target executives are getting nervous. Many stores in the American South have moved their Pride displays from the front of the store to the back of the store and have reduced the number of items sold, removing the most controversial satanic items. Target corporate has blamed “volatile” and “confrontational behavior” with customers for the move rather than admit they made a huge mistake.

To date, there are no videos showing any violent confrontations. There are only videos of people asking management why they have done this or videos of people walking through the stores showing the items. Reporters who spoke to Target didn’t bother to ask for proof of the violent confrontations.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” Target said in a statement on Tuesday. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

Not one bit of evidence was given to any news outlet of these confrontations yet they printed the corporation’s dramatic claim anyway. PJ Media reached out to Target’s press office to ask for details and evidence but received no response in time for publishing. If they do provide some evidence of these “threats,” we will update the article. But if you look online, the only videos you will find are simply angry customers looking at the items and outraged parents asking why this is happening and vowing to boycott the store.

Target has gone completely woke. They’re now selling tucking and binding clothing for little kids. pic.twitter.com/MQZ1YDhm0f — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 23, 2023

Target does NOT deserve our business!!! BOYCOTT TARGET!!!!! pic.twitter.com/R2YyM62rXP — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 23, 2023

Then there are the videos mocking Target.

Target is far worse than Bud Light ever was. Time to boycott!!! Not hard for me. I never shop there. BOYCOTT TARGET 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JQJB2tXG3q — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 17, 2023

The fact that more people than the usual suspects are making these videos go viral on Tik Tok should scare Target. This is going to be bigger than Bud Light because Target is actually targeting children with this stuff. Dylan Mulvaney was making an ad for adults. And even so, Americans are so sick of the queer cult that they balked big time and Bud Light hasn’t recovered.

How much worse will it get when American kids are the ones in the woke crosshairs? We’re about to find out. The market opening for Target wasn’t so good. Since then it’s bounced up a bit but is still down. Americans have proven that they can hurt a business that they deem has crossed a line. How bad will it get for Target? We can only wait and see.